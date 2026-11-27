Staff at the Victoria & Albert Museum’s (V&A) London sites have secured improved pay and working conditions after a union campaign that has included two rounds of strike action.

The V&A has committed to pursuing formal London Living Wage accreditation, as well as agreeing to a pay increase and a series of changes to workplace conditions and staff benefits.

The improved pay offer will deliver an average increase of 10.99% for the lowest pay band, 7.25% for the second lowest band and 3.6% for all other bands. The overall pay envelope will increase by 4.23%, while bank holiday pay will rise to 1.5 times the normal rate.

The agreement also addresses concerns raised at the V&A East Storehouse during the summer heatwaves, when staff raised a grievance against what they described as “Amazon-style” working conditions.

Employees at the storehouse will now be provided with water bottles and permitted to drink water during shifts as a contractual right. More seating will also be made available in work areas to allow staff to rest during shifts.

The V&A has previously made clear that the safety and wellbeing of staff is “of the utmost importance” and rejected the suggestion that storehouse employees lacked access to basic facilities and breaks.

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Other improvements include an increase in the staff discount at V&A East site cafes to 25%, an increase from two to four complimentary exhibition tickets for friends and family, and the option to purchase an additional week of annual leave.

Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, said: "This is a significant victory for members at the V&A and demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and fight for what they deserve – better pay and conditions."

Heathcote said the museum’s commitment to pursue London Living Wage accreditation was "a major step forward" for the union's campaign. "It is about ensuring that staff are properly valued and that the people who make the museum what it is are treated fairly," she added.

The agreement follows a nearly five-month dispute between PCS members and the museum, including two rounds of strike action. A third walkout, planned for October half-term, was postponed following an improved offer from the V&A and further progress in negotiations.

However, a union spokesperson told Museums Journal that its members remain in dispute with the V&A over a number of outstanding concerns. Discussions will continue with management around issues such as measures to mitigate the effects of heatwaves, and the museum's industrial relations framework.

Heathcote said the union would work with the V&A to turn the progress into "lasting improvements" for its members.

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A spokesperson for the V&A said: “We are delighted that trade union members have voted to accept our most recent pay offer.



“Our improved offer delivers a minimum pay award of 3.6% to all eligible employees; our lowest-paid colleagues will see an average increase of over 10% from January 2027 as we implement the 2026-27 London Living Wage rate. The offer also includes increased bank holiday pay to 1.5, alongside a sector-leading bonus scheme and a subsidised food offer for staff at all V&A sites.

“We value our staff enormously and our new offer retains our commitment to providing safe, supportive working environments in all our museums.

“V&A staff have been paid at least the London Living Wage for many years. Following a planned and carefully considered review process, the V&A will seek to become an accredited London Living Wage employer in 2027 to formalise this long-standing commitment.”