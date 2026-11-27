Museums across the UK are preparing one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year ahead of the Black Friday and Museum Shop Sunday retail events.

The two dates have become increasingly important to retail outlets in cultural institutions, enabling them to capitalise on the popularity of culture and heritage-related gifts in the run-up to Christmas.

First launched in the UK in 2017, Museum Shop Sunday is an international celebration of cultural retail designed to tap into the momentum of the Black Friday sales by raising the profile of museum shops.

The event promotes the idea of "shopping with purpose", highlighting to customers how buying from cultural venues helps support their work, as well as sustaining independent makers, small businesses and local suppliers.

In previous years, participants have reported increases of up to 68% in sales, 55% in footfall and 49% in average transaction value.

More than 2,200 arts, cultural and heritage venues worldwide are expected to participate in this year’s event on Sunday 29 November.

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Participation is open to all non-profit cultural venues, including museums, galleries, cathedrals, libraries, theatres, historic houses and gardens.

Museum Shop Sunday is organised by the Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE) in partnership with the US-based Museum Store Association.

Getting involved

Museums can get involved by running a social media campaign or online promotion, or hosting an event in store.

Ideas include hosting craft demonstrations, book signings or food and drink tastings, as well as running competitions, prize draws, offering free gifts with selected purchases or introducing special discounts.

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Organisations that do not normally open on Sundays can still participate by running an online promotion or social media campaign highlighting their products, or opening their shop for a few hours especially for the occasion.

Museums are encouraged to highlight what makes their shop distinctive, from bespoke products and ethically sourced gifts to locally made items with connections to the organisation's collections or history.

A marketing toolkit, including logos and promotional materials for websites, posters and social media, is available to help participating organisations promote their activities, working with marketing and communications teams to reach wider audiences.

Museum Shop Sunday can be promoted using the hashtags #MuseumShopSunday and #ShopwithPurpose.

More information, including the marketing toolkit and advice on taking part, is available from ACE.

A chocolate human brain? The quirkiest gifts from museum shops

Museums are full of one-of-a-kind items – and not just in their collections. As the sector prepares for Museum Shop Sunday on 29 November, the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) has shared a selection of gift ideas from its members to encourage shoppers to support cultural attractions this Christmas.

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Roman soldier rubber duck – £7.50

North East Museums, Arbeia Roman Fort

A miniature Roman soldier, complete with helmet and shield, gets the rubber duck treatment. A fun stocking filler from the Roman fort in South Shields.

North East Museums shop

Chocolate human brain – £48

Wellcome Collection

This anatomically accurate sweet treat makes an unusual alternative to a traditional box of chocolates – though perhaps not for any squeamish relatives.

Spitfire ring – £115

RAF Museum

The aviation enthusiast in your family will love this silver ring handmade from genuine, reclaimed Spitfire aluminium.

Royal Air Force Museum shop

Dinosaur skeleton Christmas jumper – £30 (children's) / £45 (adults)

Natural History Museum

It’s become a Christmas tradition for the NHM to bring out a festive jumper with a prehistoric twist every year, which visitors can see worn by its beloved animatronic t-rex. This year’s knitwear pays tribute to one of the museum’s star specimens, Sophie the Stegosaurus.

Natural History Museum shop

Penguin x Design Museum gift card – from £10

Design Museum

The Design Museum is offering gift cards in collaboration with Penguin for anyone who enjoys design, literature or both.

Design Museum shop

Monarch Creature by Donna Wilson – £130

National Galleries of Scotland

Designer Donna Wilson has collaborated with the National Galleries of Scotland to create this regal soft toy, inspired by the institution’s most famous painting, Monarch of the Glen.

National Galleries of Scotland shop

Laika felt decoration – £15

Science Museum

Send your Christmas tree into orbit with a felt tribute to Laika, the Soviet dog who became the first animal to travel into space.

Science Museum shop

Transport-themed Scrabble set – £25

London Transport Museum

Missing your daily commute over Christmas? This take on the classic word game could be the perfect gift for board-game enthusiasts and transport fans alike.

London Transport Museum shop

BIC lamp – £295

Southbank Centre

Sometimes described as the most perfectly engineered object of all, BIC’s elegant yet functional design hasn’t changed in 75 years. Now you can get your hands on a model in lamp form, though it costs a little more than the affordable plastic pen itself.

Southbank Centre shop

Express Train Engine - £1,500

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Got a carriage-load of cash to spare? Take home more than a stick of rock from the seaside town with this engine, which ran the beach’s Carol Jean train from 1933 to 1988 before being replaced with the current engine.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach shop