Schools in Wales will be able to apply for funding to cover their travel costs for educational visits to heritage sites, as part of a £50,000 investment from the Welsh Government that aims to help widen access to heritage.

The new School Transport Fund will offer grants on a first-come, first-served basis to schools wishing to take pupils on trips to sites run by the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw.

It manages about 130 historic sites (including monuments and properties) across Wales, including Caerphilly Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks and Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths.

All Cadw sites are free for schools to visit on self-led educational visits, but the fund acknowledges that transport costs are a significant barrier for many teachers.

“Our sites are some of the most inspiring classrooms in Wales, and we want every learner to have the chance to experience them,” said Kate Roberts, the chief executive of Cadw. “This funding is ready and open to apply for now, taking the worry of transport costs out of the equation.”

In 2025, research by Art Explora found that 60% of primary school teachers across the UK had not taken their class to a museum on a school trip in the previous 12 months, and 14% had never taken a class to visit a museum. More than half of the teachers surveyed said that cost, including travel and transport, was the main barrier.

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Cadw’s latest annual report shows sites hosted around 100,000 educational visits over the course of 2024/25. Its Young Custodians Wales initiative is open to schools and youth groups across the country and provides a framework to help teachers and youth leaders use local heritage sites for learning events and activities.

To date, the programme has engaged with 1,810 Young Custodians across 10 schools and has also helped to support stronger local connections to the site and potential reductions in anti-social behaviour.

Last month, the Welsh Government and Cadw published a study into the economic and social value of historic places and museums in Wales. As well as demonstrating that Welsh museums have an overall economic value of £236.8m, the report found that they have an impact of £44.8m in terms of social value (including in terms of learning).