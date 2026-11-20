Tullie museum and art gallery in Carlisle has announced plans to open on Christmas Day for the first time

The venue will host a three-course festive lunch as part of is extended Step into Christmas programme of seasonal events, which also includes a Santa’s grotto, Christmas market, live music, family activities, workshops and an after-hours party.

The recently revamped Café Tullie will serve a three-course Christmas dinner on 25 December. The museum says it aims to offer families and friends the opportunity to celebrate together without having to prepare a meal themselves.

Katie Mitchell, head of commercial and operations at Tullie, said: “We have something special in store at Tullie this Christmas and we’re excited to be inviting people into the venue on Christmas Day for the first time.

“Our Step into Christmas programme will fill Tullie with the warmth, nostalgia and magic of the festive season, from twinkling lights and Christmas music to food, traditions and opportunities to spend time together.”

First opened in 1893, Tullie is an independent charitable trust incorporating a museum, art gallery, community hub and café. The trust is currently midway through Project Tullie, a 10- to 15-year rolling programme of works that aims to “reimagine the original purpose of Tullie as Carlisle’s centre of arts, learning and knowledge”.

Advertisement

A central ambition of the project, which is accompanied by a 10-year business plan, is to ensure the museum's resilience by growing self-generated income and maximising commercial development opportunities.

Tullie opened its redeveloped Dye Works spaces, on Castle Street, in October this year. The spaces feature a new Castle Street Gallery, along with activity and rental rooms, and hot-desking and business lounge facilities on the upper floors.

The second phase of Project Tullie, unveiled in 2025, saw the refurbishment of several spaces, including a redesigned museum shop with direct high-street frontage, a new-look Café Tullie, and a larger welcome atrium that doubles as a venue hire space, alongside the creation of a new ground-floor gallery.

The first phase of Project Tullie included the opening of the museum's Costume Collection in 2021.

The venue’s Border Galleries, Costume Gallery and Wildlife Dome are currently closed for redevelopment and will reopen in Summer 2027.