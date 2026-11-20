Art galleries, museums and collections across the UK will commemorate Thomas Gainsborough’s life (1727-1788), work and legacy with a series of exhibitions throughout 2027.

The programme will culminate in two landmark shows – one at Gainsborough’s House, the artist’s birthplace in Suffolk, and one at Tate Britain in London.

Major exhibitions will also take place at London’s National Gallery, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, Suffolk.

Passionate about painting the landscape, Gainsborough made his living by painting society portraits, and one of his most famous works, Mr and Mrs Andrews (c.1750), will go on show at Gainsborough's birthplace for the first time.

There will also be a major exhibition on the painter at the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin, as well as many publications produced throughout the year.