Art galleries, museums and collections across the UK will commemorate Thomas Gainsborough’s life (1727-1788), work and legacy with a series of exhibitions throughout 2027.
The programme will culminate in two landmark shows – one at Gainsborough’s House, the artist’s birthplace in Suffolk, and one at Tate Britain in London.
Major exhibitions will also take place at London’s National Gallery, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, Suffolk.
Passionate about painting the landscape, Gainsborough made his living by painting society portraits, and one of his most famous works, Mr and Mrs Andrews (c.1750), will go on show at Gainsborough's birthplace for the first time.
There will also be a major exhibition on the painter at the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin, as well as many publications produced throughout the year.
Gainsborough 300 shows
Yinka Shonibare and Thomas Gainsborough: A Conversation, The National Gallery, London – until 7 February 2027
For the first time contemporary sculptor Yinka Shonibare’s Mr and Mrs Andrews without their Heads (1998) is on display with the painting that inspired it, Thomas Gainsborough’s Mrs and Mrs Andrews (c. 1750).
The Prince and the Soldier: two portraits by Thomas Gainsborough, Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire – 17 March-31 October 2027
A focused display of two portraits by Gainsborough, together for the first time, reveals how his work documented friendship, status and personalities. John Hayes St Leger (1782) depicts the Irish army officer, courtier, rake and politician known as Handsome Jack – on loan from the Royal Collection – which will be shown alongside Waddesdon Manor’s portrait of St Leger’s friend, George, Prince of Wales, later George IV (1781).
Gainsborough, Linwood, Westwood: From Canvas to Catwalk, Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, Suffolk – 1 May-October 2027
With portraits from Gainsborough’s early career in Ipswich; examples of Georgian costume; significant loans by celebrated textile artist Mary Linwood (1755-1845), who recreated Gainsborough’s paintings in worsted embroidery; and designs by the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (1941-2022) who was inspired by Gainsborough, this exhibition will explore Gainsborough’s influence on fashion in his era to the present day.
Gainsborough at Home, Gainsborough’s House, Sudbury, Suffolk – 14 May-31 October 2027
Bringing together more than 90 paintings, prints and drawings, the exhibition will span Gainsborough’s historic family home and the award-winning galleries at Gainsborough’s House. It will celebrate Gainsborough’s artistic achievements and reunite some of his most celebrated masterpieces with the places that first inspired them. Highlights include Mr and Mrs Andrews (c. 1750) and Cornard Wood (1748), both lent by the National Gallery, London. These depict the countryside surrounding Sudbury, still visible from the museum’s top floor.
Thomas Gainsborough, Tate Britain, London – 20 May-10 October 2027
Tate Britain’s major exhibition will bring together around 150 works from collections across the world. Highlights will include Gainsborough’s portrait of Ignatius Sancho from the National Gallery of Canada, his full-length portrait of Queen Charlotte, and Girl with Pigs.
Thomas Gainsborough: Painter of Life, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin –
14 May-12 September 2027
Acknowledging Gainsborough’s international impact, the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin in Germany is presenting a special exhibition at the Gemäldegalerie.