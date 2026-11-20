The National Lottery Heritage Fund has confirmed £10m towards the restoration of Glasgow’s People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

The Grade A-listed red sandstone building and its winter gardens, housed in an adjacent glasshouse, have been closed for refurbishment since 2024.

Originally scheduled to complete in 2027, the project stalled earlier this year due to funding uncertainty after missing out on a grant from the Scottish Government.

However, the government announced in its most recent budget that it would provide £14m towards the £50.9m redevelopment costs. The additional Heritage Fund grant means the project is now close to securing all the funding it needs. The remaining sum of around £3m will be raised through trusts and appeals.

The full funding award follows a £850,000 development grant given to the project by the Heritage Fund in 2023. The £10m grant is an uplift on the £7.5m in lottery funding originally earmarked for the project, which has seen its overall costs spiral from the initial £35.9m estimate.

The investment follows a two-year development phase and community engagement programme to inform plans for the transformation of the building, which originally opened in 1898 and is located on Glasgow Green, one of the oldest public parks in the UK.

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Glasgow Life, the independent trust that runs the museum on behalf of the city council, hopes to complete the redevelopment in December 2029.

The project will involve a full restoration of the Victorian glasshouse, which has been closed since 2018 after falling into disrepair.

Glasgow Life said the Heritage Fund grant would enable the winter gardens to reopen to the public and “once again become the heart of the People’s Palace experience”.

The gardens will be reintegrated with the museum to create a “more seamless visitor journey”, while improvements to accessibility and environmental sustainability will be made to secure the future of both buildings.

The renewed People’s Palace and Winter Gardens aims to operate as a community-led museum and flexible events space, creating “new opportunities for inclusion, access and participation”.

Displays will explore themes including politics and protest, culture and nightlife, and housing, health and homelife.

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A dedicated learning space will be created on the ground floor, while objects returning to display will include paintings by Ken Currie, the original signage from the Barrowland Ballroom and Billy Connolly’s Banana Boots, which are among the most famous objects in the collection.

Ricky Bell, Glasgow City Council leader, and Heather Reid, chair of the Heritage Fund's Committee for Scotland, visit the People's Palace Credit: James Chapelard

Glasgow City Council leader Ricky Bell said: “For more than two decades, Glasgow and the National Lottery Heritage Fund have worked together to restore and reimagine some of our city's most treasured cultural landmarks. We are hugely grateful for this latest investment in the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens, which means almost all of the funding for this landmark project is now secured.

“This restoration will breathe new life into one of Glasgow’s most iconic civic spaces, creating a vibrant home for the stories, collections and communities that have shaped our city. Inspired by the views of thousands of local people, the renewed People’s Palace and Winter Gardens will welcome and inspire generations to come.”

Eilish McGuinness, the chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The People’s Palace and Winter Gardens belongs at the heart of Glasgow. This much-loved historic landmark will be reimagined for future generations and we are excited to support its transformation.

McGuinness said the funding “will restore this iconic glasshouse and museum building and reconnect it with Glasgow Green, creating an inclusive, accessible and resilient place that celebrates Glasgow’s people and stories”.

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She added: “The People’s Palace was built for the people, and it is the city’s diverse communities who give it meaning. We’re proud to help secure its future so more people can discover, enjoy and feel connected to this remarkable heritage gem.”

The People’s Palace was created as a “palace of pleasure and imagination” for the people of Glasgow and documents the social history of the city and the lives and experiences of communities from 1750 to the present day.

The museum has close links to the city's history of political and social protest; Glasgow Green has been the setting for demonstrations from the Chartists and Suffragettes to more recent climate crisis and Black Lives Matter protests.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested more than £74m in museums, libraries and archives in Glasgow since 1994. Previous lottery-funded projects include the Riverside Museum, which opened in 2011, and redevelopments of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and the Burrell Collection.