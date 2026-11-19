Birmingham Museums Trust has been awarded £250,000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop plans for Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

The funding will support From Foundations To Future, a project to explore options for the museum’s redevelopment. The work will include an options appraisal, interpretation strategy, business planning and fundraising feasibility study, providing the foundations for a case for future capital investment.

Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery closed in 2020 to allow urgent and essential repairs to its infrastructure, including work to the roof and electrical systems. A phased reopening that began in October 2024 has seen a number of spaces welcome visitors again, including the Round Room and Industrial Gallery, four newly refurbished Pre-Raphaelite galleries, the Staffordshire Hoard and the Birmingham history galleries.

Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “This project gives us the opportunity to think boldly about what Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery could become, working towards a sustainable model that celebrates the city, its people and its collections.

“We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for this funding which represents an important step towards securing Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery’s long-term future.

“By developing a robust vision and plan for redevelopment, we aim to build the case for the significant investment needed to restore the museum’s full potential and ensure it continues to play a vital role in the cultural life of the city.”

Advertisement

Birmingham Museums Trust was formed in 2012 to care for more than one million objects and nine museums.

Elsewhere, the Heritage Fund has given nearly £1m to projects in Bradford following its year as UK City of Culture in 2025.

The West Yorkshire city received £4.95m in lottery money last year, and the new grants are designed to help organisations across the district to further celebrate Bradford’s identity and connect people to their past.

Bradford District Museums & Galleries is among the organisations to receive this new funding, securing £175,000 to improve the storage of its collections. Currently, its external stores, where around 40% of the objects are held, are unfit for purpose.