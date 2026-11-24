Eighteen museums and galleries across Scotland have been awarded a share of £1.16m towards urgent maintenance and improvement works.

The grants have been distributed through Museums Galleries Scotland’s (MGS) Repair and Adaptation Fund, supported by the Scottish Government.

Recipients in the latest round include the Glasgow School of Art, which received £45,000 for urgent repairs and adaptations to Window on Heritage, its Accredited museum space within the Reid Building, which opened in 2014 (the grant is not related to the restoration of the school’s Mackintosh Building, which remains closed after two fires).

Orkney Museum and Elgin Museum were among some of the other venues to receive funding for projects ranging from roof repairs and improved collections storage to renewable energy installations and accessibility upgrades.

Lucy Casot, the chief executive of MGS, said that while the funding was vital, capital investment in museum repair and maintenance is currently failing to keep pace with the sector’s needs.

It comes as museums face increasing pressure to tackle building maintenance and the effects of extreme weather, which can pose a risk to collections.

Advertisement

Casot said: “The need for capital investment in the sector is clear. Our recent survey found that 52% of responding museums and galleries are unable to keep pace with routine building maintenance.

“We are delighted to provide these awards. This funding is essential to help museums continue caring for Scotland’s collections and welcoming visitors from across the country and around the world. However, we recognise that the funding available to us falls short of the sector’s needs.

“We will continue to make the case for additional investment, informed by clear evidence of those needs.”

Elgin Museum, run by the Moray Society, was awarded £100,000 to carry out urgent repairs to the roof of its Rear Gallery, which houses a fossil collection. The work will include re-slating the roof to address water leaks and installing 36 integrated solar panels.

Orkney Museum received £79,185 to replace damaged and unstable racking and shelving in its collections stores.

Siobhan Cooke-Miller, the archaeology curator at the museum, said: “Thanks to this funding, we can significantly improve the care, management, and accessibility of Orkney’s archaeological collections, ensuring our unique heritage is stored to the highest museum standards.

Advertisement

“Most importantly, the improved storage will transform access to the collections, creating greater opportunities for curatorial staff, volunteers, researchers and the public to explore, study and engage with Orkney’s rich archaeological heritage.”

Scalloway Museum received funding to upgrade its heating facilities

Other projects include renewable energy and heating upgrades at Historylinks Museum in Dornoch, Scalloway Museum and the Tall Ship Glenlee in Glasgow.

Historylinks will replace its existing solar panels, while Scalloway Museum, on the west coast of Mainland, Shetland, will upgrade its air source heat pump and install additional insulation.

The Tall Ship Glenlee will replace its water source heat pump, which draws energy from the River Clyde and currently provides around 70% of the ship’s core heating.

A grant of £100,000 will support repairs at Isle of Arran Heritage Museum to address problems identified in a building condition survey. This work will include roof and window repairs to prevent water ingress and improvements to insulation to tackle damp. Volunteers at the museum have previously told how they have to move objects to drier storage areas because of the current conditions.

Advertisement

Glasgow Life was awarded £100,000 to support the installation of a new 13-person lift and associated building works at the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens, which also secured a grant of £10m from the National Lottery Heritage fund last week.

Jane Rowlands, the head of museums and collections at Glasgow Life, said: “As an integral part of the building’s transformation, this will improve access for visitors, helping create a more welcoming and inclusive museum, while also making it easier to move, care for and manage our collections.”