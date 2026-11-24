London Museum will reopen to visitors this weekend following its £437m move into Smithfield’s historic General Market.

Now with several new entrances, the museum’s ground floor level is largely open plan with digital displays, pop-up installations and cafe and retail spaces. Downstairs, the permanent gallery offers object-rich displays exploring 2,000 years of history in England’s capital city.

As well as showcasing the Cheapside Hoard, the Past Times gallery is broadly chronological, and features a Roman wall painting, a child-friendly Great Fire of London display, Tom Daley’s London 2012 Olympic diving trunks, and Emmeline Pankhurst’s hunger strike medal.

Upstairs, in the Linbury Hall, the former trading floor of the General Market has been transformed into a social hub. Known as Our Time, the space includes 13 large anchor installations displaying objects such as the 1757 Lord Mayor’s State Coach and Buckingham Palace’s switchboard, but the space will also host day- and night-time programming and rotating displays that aim to draw in a younger crowd and those passing through the market area.

In its inaugural season, London Tastes (until August 2027) will explore the changing appetites of a global food city, led by guest editors Ruby Tandoh and Jonathan Nunn.

The connecting space operates as the main entrance and welcome area as well as a walk-through for tourists, locals and workers. Titled Real Time, the gallery includes animated screens, Banksy’s Piranhas sentry box, and a clock tower featuring the final bell cast at the historic Whitechapel Bell Foundry. Embedded into the floor are shards of pottery and discarded Victorian clay pipes.

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Collaboration

The £437m relocation and renovation project has been developed through a partnership between London Museum, the City of London Corporation and Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan, alongside support from a range of philanthropic partners including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Goldsmiths’ Foundation, the Linbury Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Stanton Williams, the project’s lead architect, collaborated with architect Asif Khan Studio and conservation architects Julian Harrap Architects. In 2028, the adjacent Poultry Market will open with two temporary exhibition spaces, a dedicated learning centre and a collection store.

Sharon Ament, director of London Museum, said: “After a decade of imagining, planning, building, and creating, it is extraordinary to finally throw open the doors and welcome people into our new home in Smithfield.

“This project has been an enormous collective endeavour, collaborating with over 100,000 people to create a museum that could only belong to London. This is the city’s story in all its grit and glitter, created together with some of the best designers, historians, curators, builders, architects, poets, writers, illustrators, photographers and shapers of the capital.

“There is so much to see and explore. Whether you’re a local or first-time visitor to London, we hope our museum is somewhere you can feel at home, feel inspired and find connection.”

London Museum is free to visit and is expected to attract two million visitors each year.