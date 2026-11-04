The International Slavery Museum has welcomed the prime minister Andy Burnham’s comments signalling that the UK government is open to offering a formal apology for its role in the transatlantic slave trade.

While ruling out the payment of financial reparations, Burnham wrote in the Guardian that his government was “offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade”.

“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process, and I am open to them,” he said.

Although UK leaders have previously expressed deep sorrow and regret over the trade, their statements have stopped short of an official apology.

In a statement this week, Michelle Charters, the head of the International Slavery Museum, which is part of National Museums Liverpool (NML), said a formal apology would represent an important step towards acknowledging Britain’s historic responsibility and recognising the lasting harm caused by slavery and colonialism.

“The profound and enduring legacies of transatlantic slavery and Britain’s colonial past – histories in which Liverpool played a central role – continue to shape lives, communities and inequalities around the world today,” she said.

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“Against this backdrop, we welcome prime minister, Andy Burnham’s recent comments expressing an openness to listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state.

“For many, a formal apology represents an important and long-awaited step towards acknowledging Britain’s historic responsibility and recognising the lasting harm caused by transatlantic slavery and colonialism.”

Charters added that the museum supported the principles of reparative justice, but believed meaningful acknowledgement must extend beyond a formal statement.

“As the International Slavery Museum, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to this work,” she said.

“Our redevelopment is rooted in this commitment, amplifying the voices and experiences of communities historically harmed by slavery and colonialism, fostering meaningful collaboration and partnerships, and ensuring when we reopen in 2029 that our collections, exhibitions and programmes reflect a fuller, more inclusive and truthful account of the past.”

Laura Pye, the head of NML, supported Charters’ comments, posting on LinkedIn that “this is not about something which happened years ago, it’s about a legacy that is affecting communities today and which we need to be honest about to address”.

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The slavery museum is currently closed for a multi-million-pound redevelopment as part of National Museums Liverpool's £100m Waterfront Transformation Project, which also includes the redevelopment of the adjoined Maritime Museum.

The project covers 14,400 square metres across two historic, Grade I-listed buildings: the Hartley Pavilion and the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Building. Architectural redesign is being led by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, with exhibition design by Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

The redevelopment will transform the museums’ galleries and visitor facilities, enabling the museum to expand its interpretation of the history of transatlantic slavery and its ongoing impact. The project is scheduled for completion in 2029.