The National Motor Museum in Beaulieu in the New Forest has announced “changes to the organisational structure” and the temporary suspension of some of its activities including loan requests.

The Hampshire-based museum has been searching for a new home since August, in anticipation of the lease on its purpose-built building at Beaulieu coming to the end of its 60-year term.

A statement published on the museum's website said: “As with many other heritage charities, the National Motor Museum Trust operates in an environment where funding is increasingly challenging, so there are significant financial pressures to manage.

“Proposed adjustments to both staffing structures and roles and responsibilities within the National Motor Museum Trust’s team are currently being consulted upon with the employees concerned.

“These proposals are intended to secure the trust’s financial position, reduce risk and enable the organisation to continue to deliver its charitable objectives. No final decisions on future staffing structures have yet been made.”

Staff employed by Beaulieu Enterprise will not be impacted by the move.

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The trust has also announced a temporary suspension of some museum activities.

With immediate effect, the museum will no longer be able to respond to loan requests, offers of vehicles and other objects, or research enquiries, other than loans and donations that have already been agreed.

Events such as Classic Grilles and Transport Torques have been cancelled, but the museum’s planned activities to celebrate the centenary of the landspeed record-breaking car Sunbeam 1000hp will go ahead as planned in 2027.

Routine maintenance and conservation of the museum’s collection will also continue.

The trust said the changes come so it can prioritise relocating its 1.9 million motoring objects and archives.

“Visitors will continue to be able to enjoy visits to the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu during this time,” it added in the statement.

The museum declined to make further comment.