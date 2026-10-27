Strike action planned at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) for 29-30 October has been suspended after staff unions received an improved offer from the institution.

Prospect and PCS union members have halted their planned action across the V&A’s London sites to allow negotiations facilitated by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) to take place.

Prospect has been in dispute with the V&A since August, with members previously striking on 4-5 September and 25-26 September. The dispute covers pay, the museum’s “refusal” to seek accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation, and working conditions during periods of extreme heat.

PCS members are also seeking improved seating and heat mitigation measures for front-of-house staff, better food provision at the V&A’s East sites, and a new industrial relations framework.

Paula Lamont, Prospect’s national secretary, said: “We welcome this improved offer from V&A and their willingness to get back around the negotiating table.

“We will be entering talks in good faith and hope that a resolution to the dispute can be found.”

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PCS said the decision to suspend the action had been taken in good faith and members are “determined to see whether meaningful progress can now be made in negotiations”.

The unions warned further industrial action would take place if the talks failed to produce an acceptable agreement.

A statement from PCS said: “Members retain a strong mandate for industrial action. If talks fail to deliver a deal that members can accept, PCS will announce further strike action. PCS remains committed to securing the deal V&A staff deserve.”

The V&A welcomed the pause, and said it was working to reinstate its half-term public programming.

A statement from the museum said: “All V&A museums will be open this week, including all exhibitions, free displays and planned half-term activities. While we are working to reinstate as much of our public programme as possible, unfortunately some events may still be cancelled or postponed – visitors are encouraged to check our website before travelling.

“We welcome this opportunity for constructive discussions with our trade union colleagues. Negotiations have been ongoing since February and we hope a resolution can be reached as soon as possible.

“Our latest pay offer delivers an average 4.18% pay rise and a 6.9% increase for our lowest-paid colleagues; increased bank holiday pay to 1.5, alongside a sector-leading bonus scheme and a subsidised food offer for staff at all V&A sites. All our staff are already paid at least the London Living Wage – and work is underway reviewing accreditation.”

In a separate dispute, Prospect recently secured paid breaks for collections workers at the V&A Storehouse, who had been unable to access toilet and drinking water facilities during their shifts.