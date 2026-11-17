Tate Liverpool has launched a fundraising campaign to support its work with children and young people as the gallery gears up for its reopening next year.

The organisation is hoping to engage more than 100,000 children and young people each year, which is nearly double the figure from before it closed for the revamp in October 2023.

The gallery had been due to reopen in 2025 but is still “in the final phase of fundraising” for the £30m redevelopment, according to a Tate spokesperson.

The revamped venue on Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock will provide new gallery spaces, learning facilities and areas for visitors to socialise.

Tate Liverpool interim director Jemima Pyne said: “Children and young people across the city region are at the heart of our plans for the transformed Tate Liverpool. We want to expand the possibilities of museum spaces as places of learning and champion the importance of creative learning and access to the arts. Our ambition is to give more young people the opportunity to engage with world-class art. Support for this fundraising campaign will help us bring that ambition to life.”

Tate Liverpool has had an interim director since Helen Legg left to join the Royal Academy of Arts in London in June. The next Tate Liverpool director will be recruited when the incoming Tate director, Jessica Morgan, is in post next year.

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Tate Liverpool’s plans for children and young people include providing free creative activities 362 days a year, welcoming over 16,000 school pupils through its door and reaching 20,000 more through digital education resources. It will also provide holiday activities for families and offer paid opportunities for 16–25-year-olds to develop and explore their creative skills.

The venue attracts 650,000 visitors a year on average. “We expect visitor numbers to rise after reopening, as the building will be more welcoming and accessible and will enable us to showcase a much richer variety of modern and contemporary art than ever before,” said the gallery spokesperson.

The redevelopment has been designed by 6a Architects, which is also working on the Fashion Museum Bath, which will open in 2030.

Funders include the UK Government, including £10m from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, as part of a combined £20m bid with National Museums Liverpool, and £18.6m from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund.

Further support has come from Garfield Weston Foundation, Wolfson Foundation, Headley Trust, the Ross Warburton Charitable Trust and the Swire Charitable Trust. The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority also awarded funding for the developmental phase of the project via its Strategic Investment Fund.