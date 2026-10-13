A museum housed in Dorchester’s historic courthouse and prison has closed due to ongoing financial difficulties – raising concerns over future access to the Thomas Hardwick-designed building.

Shire Hall Museum opened in May 2018 following a £2.9m development funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and what was then West Dorset District Council.

One of its key interpretative stands was the story of the Tolpuddle Martyrs trial in 1834, when six agricultural workers were sentenced to seven years' hard labour in Australia for forming the Friendly Society of Agricultural Labourers during a labour dispute over wage cuts.

“With regret, we must announce that this will be the final week of trading,” Shire Hall said in a statement on its website last week. “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved and who has supported the Shire Hall over the years.”

The charitable trust that runs the museum received £10,000 a year from Dorset Council between April 2021 and March 2024. Although it was not among the 28 heritage organisations awarded three-year funding agreements with the local authority in April 2024, its annual reports show it did benefit from a £17,000 council grant during the 2024/25 financial year.

It underwent an internal restructuring last year and was working with the National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop plans to secure its future as a public heritage site. But despite cutting its spending from £413,121 in 2023/24 to £376,226 in 2024/25, at the end of the last financial year the museum still faced a deficit of £148,454.

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When added to the opening reserves, this gave total year-end reserves of just £47,485, down from £195,939 the previous year.

“Despite every possible reduction made to the charity’s expenditure, Shire Hall has shared in the difficulties faced by museums nationally: rising operational costs, increased taxation, reduced visitor numbers, and growing competition,” the trustees of Shire Hall (Dorchester) Trust said in the report.

The report shows that its total income was £227,773 during the year ending March 2025, down from £291,923 12 months earlier.

This affected all areas of operations, including ticket sales and learning activities (£30,746, down from £48,345 the previous year); commercial income (£165,488, down from £200,136 the previous year); and grants and donations (£30,473, down from £41,062 the previous year).

The museum welcomed 9,812 visitors from April 2024 to March 2025, including 3,894 paying visitors. Ticket prices were £10.50 for adults, with concessionary rates offered for students, people aged over 65 and children.

Rose Wallis, the chair of trustees at Shire Hall Museum, said: “Several years of challenging economic conditions and pressure on external funding sources, combined with the unavoidable and increasing costs associated with managing a large and complex historic building, have contributed to this decision.

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“Very sadly, after formal consultation with all affected, staff roles have had to be made redundant and, concurrently, casual workers have been notified that there is no further work available.”

She added that trustees were working closely with Dorset Council, stakeholders and partner organisations to secure the best possible future for Shire Hall.

What next?

Shire Hall was Dorset’s courthouse from 1797 until 1955. Through that time, the court heard high profile cases ranging from the 1834 trial of the Tolpuddle Martyrs to the 1856 domestic abuse case that inspired Thomas Hardy to write Tess of the D’Urbervilles, as well as trials related to the victims of mesmerism, child perpetrators and infamous Dorset smugglers.

The Grade I listed building was designed by the architect Thomas Hardwick. After the court closed in 1955, Shire Hall was used as offices for West Dorset District Council (previously the Rural District Council).

In light of the building’s connection to the Tolpuddle Martyrs case, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) purchased the courtroom and cells from the Rural District Council in 1956 for £4,000.

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Just over a decade later, the TUC returned its part of the building to the council. The deeds included a covenant requiring the council to keep the courtroom open for public inspection at reasonable hours on weekdays.

A spokesperson for Dorset Council said: "Following the decision of the Shire Hall Dorchester Trust to wind up due to financial challenges, we are working closely with the current trustees to ensure a smooth transition of the building back to Dorset Council as freeholder.

"Alongside this, we are exploring future options for Shire Hall with key partners and stakeholders. Discussions are ongoing, so we are unable to share further details at this stage.

"Shire Hall occupies a unique place in Dorset's history, and we are committed to securing a positive long-term future for the building and the stories it holds."

A Tolpuddle Martyrs Museum based in memorial cottages remains in the village of Tolpuddle, around eight miles east of Dorchester. Telling the story of the men's arrest, trial and punishment, the museum has strong connections to contemporary trade unionism, running an annual festival that attracts about 5,000 people.

It receives annual donations from the TUC that cover the running costs of the museum, shop and cottages.