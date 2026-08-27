Revamped Wrexham Museum gets opening date

The redeveloped Wrexham Museum, which includes the new Football Museum of Wales, will open on 25 September, Wrexham Council announced this week.

The two museums are housed in a Grade II-listed building that has been renovated by the architecture firm Purcell. Haley Sharpe is the exhibition designer.

Funding for the project has come from Welsh Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns, UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, The Wolfson Foundation, V&A Purchase Grant Fund and Wrexham Council.

Heledd Fychan, cabinet minister for culture and sport, said: “The Football Museum of Wales and Wrexham Museum will be a landmark attraction, bringing our nation’s footballing heritage to life while celebrating the rich history and communities of Wrexham.

“It’s great that Welsh Government support, joining that of other funders, has helped make this ambitious project possible. I look forward to visiting once the doors open in September, and I’d encourage everyone from Wrexham – and right across Wales – to come and experience this superb new venue for themselves.”

The site was built in 1857 as a barracks for the Denbighshire Militia, becoming the home of Wrexham Museum in 1996.

Wrexham is the birthplace of the Football Association of Wales, and Wrexham Museum is the custodian of the official Welsh Football Collection, which has thousands of items from Welsh football history.