Shanaz Gulzar – the artist, producer and creative lead of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture – has taken up a new position as director of culture and events at Glasgow Life.

She joined Bradford 2022 as creative director, having previously been a key member of the city’s bid for the 2025 title. During its year in the spotlight, the team she led welcomed more than 3 million people to around 5,000 events across all 30 wards in the Bradford district, including the 2025 Turner Prize at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery.

At Glasgow Life, Gulzar will play a key role in overseeing culture, leisure and sport services on behalf of the council across Scotland’s largest city. The charity has seen several changes to its leadership team in recent years, with Susan Deighan retiring as chief executive after 18 years in 2025 and Billy Garrett, director of culture, tourism and events, announcing his retirement earlier this year. Duncan Dornan, who served as head of museums and collections at Glasgow Life Museums, retired in 2024.

Kay Morrison, who has been chief executive of Glasgow Life since 2025, said: “Shanaz is an exceptional creative leader with an outstanding track record, and I’m delighted to welcome her to Glasgow Life.

“Culture and events are central to Glasgow’s identity and economy, and I know Shanaz shares our belief in the power of culture to create opportunity, strengthen communities and transform lives. I’m looking forward to working with her and to seeing the impact of her leadership across our culture and events portfolios.”

Shanaz previously worked as a producer at Manchester International Festival, and has presented several BBC TV programmes including Yorkshire Walks and the documentary film Hidden Histories: The Lost Portraits of Bradford. She was was awarded an MBE in the 2026 New Year’s Honours list for services to culture in Bradford and has also been recognised by the University of Bradford with an honorary doctorate for her contribution to culture, public life and the creative industries.

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“I’m thrilled to be joining Glasgow Life and to have the opportunity to play a part in the next chapter of Glasgow’s remarkable cultural story,” she said.

“Glasgow is a city with an extraordinary creative energy, a proud cultural heritage and a global reputation for the quality and ambition of its arts, museums, music and events. What particularly excites me is the opportunity to work with colleagues, artists, communities and partners to build on those strengths and ensure culture continues to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives and to the success of the city.

“My career has always been rooted in the belief that culture and creativity can bring communities together and give people a stronger sense of pride and belonging. I’m really looking forward to making Glasgow my home and getting to know the people and organisations that make Glasgow such a genuine cultural powerhouse.”

The Common Guild

Chloë Reith is the new director of The Common Guild

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Chloë Reith has been appointed as director of visual arts organisation, The Common Guild. She succeeds the organisation’s founder director Katrina Brown, who stepped down in May after 19 years.

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Reith has been acting as interim director of the charity since December 2025, having originally joined back in 2019 as a curator. She previously worked in curatorial roles at Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, and in the commercial gallery sector as a freelancer.

Lucy Askew, chair of The Common Guild’s, said: “We’re delighted that Chloë will be leading the organisation into its next chapter. Over nearly 20 years, The Common Guild has established an international reputation for presenting world-class art in innovative ways, underpinned by a deep respect for and understanding of the work and integrity of artists.

“At a time of significant change and challenge, Chloë is a leader who can build on this ambition with a compelling artistic vision, a strong strategic approach to governance and audience engagement, and an understanding of the important role The Common Guild can play in our current moment.”

The Common Guild was established in 2006 and in 2025 moved into a former school building on the south bank of the River Clyde. It is part-way through a three-year funding agreement with Creative Scotland worth £702,000 until 2028.

“This is a critical time for the visual arts in Glasgow and I will ensure The Common Guild continues as a centre for vibrant and energetic international discourse for the city,” Reith said.