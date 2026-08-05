Plans to redevelop the Fashion Museum Bath have taken a huge leap forward following a £7.2m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The museum, which is run by Bath & North East Somerset Council, will be housed in a Grade II-listed former post office in the centre of Bath. The museum left its former home in Bath’s Assembly Rooms in 2022, with plans to move to a more central location and develop a larger space to display its 100,000-strong collection.

The new museum is expected to open in 2030 with construction starting on site in late 2027.

The cost of the new Fashion Museum is £39.5m. About 75% of this has already been secured through commitments from Bath & North East Somerset Council, West of England Combined Authority and the Heritage Fund. Fundraising for the project will be spearheaded by the Fashion Museum Foundation and continue through the launch of a philanthropic campaign.

The new museum is being designed by 6a, an architectural practice that is also working on the Tate Liverpool redevelopment.

“This grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund marks a transformational moment for Bath and comes hot on the heels of the recently secured planning permission for the new museum,” said councillor Kevin Guy, the Bath & North East Somerset Council leader.

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“This project represents far more than capital investment. It will breathe new life into a landmark building, create opportunities for local people, support young people's skills and creativity, improve accessibility, strengthen Bath's visitor economy and enhance one of the city's most important public spaces.

“At a time when many places are scaling back ambition, Bath is investing in its future – combining heritage, culture, economic growth and public realm improvements to create a more vibrant, inclusive and prosperous city,” Guy continued. “The progress achieved over the past year provides strong confidence that both projects can deliver lasting benefits for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Elsewhere, the Wolfson Foundation has given a £600,000 grant to the Migration Museum, which is developing a site in the City of London that will open in spring 2028. This will be the UK’s first permanent museum dedicated to migration.