Plans to relocate Walsall Leather Museum from its historic factory home to a more central location have been scrapped by the local council's new Reform administration.

At a cabinet meeting on 24 July, council members unanimously voted to revoke the previous cabinet’s decision to relocate the museum and instead reopen it at its current location in an original 19th-century leather factory. The museum has been closed since April.

“The existing museum building is itself a key component of the heritage offer, providing authenticity, historical context and a visitor experience that would be difficult to replicate through relocation,” the administration said. “Retaining the museum in its current location presents a strong opportunity to enhance Walsall’s cultural offer while maintaining a direct connection to its industrial heritage.”

As previously reported by Museums Journal, Conservative councillors last September signed off plans to move the museum to a former drapers store in the town centre. They planned to turn the 19th-century leather factory home where the museum had been located since it first opened in 1988 into a hub for local SEND students.

A graphic of the museum in its proposed new location on Bridge Street Walsall Council



At the time, councillors said the plans would help improve access and increase visitor numbers, but campaigners accused it of moving ahead without proper community consultation. About 200 people – including the Labour MP for Walsall and Bloxwich, Valerie Vaz – attended a protest in March to preserve Walsall’s leatherworking heritage and keep the original museum site.

In a statement about the about-turn, campaigner Lauren Broxton said: “After a gruelling 18 months campaigning, we are thrilled by these developments. It has been emotionally and mentally taxing on many of us and we appreciate every share, petition sign, letter, and collective support.

“On behalf of the campaign group, I want to thank you all for the amazing support you have given us during this time – it has been crucial to reaching this milestone. We still face challenges and obstacles ahead (we are not naive to the almost inevitable likelihood of the Conservative opposition calling this in for scrutiny) and are continuing to work hard to ensure the best outcome is secured.”