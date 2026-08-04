English Heritage has recruited Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) deputy director Tim Reeve as its new chief executive.

Reeve, who is also the chief operating officer at the V&A, replaces Nick Merriman, who left English Heritage in June last year for personal reasons relating to family health.

Reeve started his career at English Heritage in 1996 and will rejoin the charity in November.

English Heritage looks after more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and sites, and had 5.75 million visitors in 2024/25.

“It is one of the most important roles in UK cultural life: leading a charity that means so much to so many people, in every corner of England,” Reeve said. “I'm excited to help guide English Heritage through the next stage of its journey, building a stable and sustainable future so the charity can fulfil its enormous potential.

“The National Heritage Collection offers unparalleled opportunities for escape, discovery, connection and fun. These are places where lifelong memories are made, and where England's history, culture and values come vividly to life. Caring for what I like to call 'the great outdoor museum of the nation’s story' has never been more important.”

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Reeve started his career at English Heritage in 1996 as a registry assistant before progressing to the role of director of historic properties, a post he held from 2005 to 2013, when he left to join the V&A.

V&A director Tristram Hunt said: “Tim has been a truly transformative deputy director of the V&A. So much of the last decade’s creative confidence and institutional expansion is down to his far-sighted leadership, energetic culture of challenge, and strong ethos of public service.

“From the acquisition of the Wedgwood Collection to the establishment of V&A Dundee, the Cast Courts refurbishment to the opening of the Exhibition Road Courtyard, and the hugely successful opening of V&A East Storehouse and Museum, the museum owes Tim a great debt of gratitude.”

Reeve joins English Heritage following a difficult period for the organisation. The 2024-25 financial year had lower-than-expected visitor numbers, which the charity blamed on a combination of poor weather, inflation, the cost-of-living-crisis and the slow recovery of inbound tourism.

In 2024-25, visitor numbers to its pay-to-enter sites fell to 5.75m (2023/24: 6.1m) against a budget of 6.5m (the pre-Covid peak was 6.5m in 2017/18). There was also a slight fall in its membership numbers to 1.19m (1.22m in 2023/24).

The resulting financial challenges led to a restructuring and redundancies. Merriman’s unexpected departure was also a blow to the organisation.