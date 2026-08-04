Stella Byrne has begun her role as director of Northern Ireland for the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF).

As director, she is responsible for leading the implementation of the Heritage Fund’s strategy across Northern Ireland.

Byrne has more than 25 years’ experience in the heritage sector and has managed over £300m of investment in Northern Ireland’s heritage during her time at the NLHF.

In 1999, Byrne joined the then Heritage Lottery Fund in a casework role, bringing her experience from the Community Relations Council to the newly established Northern Ireland team. She later became casework manager and then head of investment in 2019.

Byrne is an advocate for heritage in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

She is a former board member of the Community Relations Council and chair of its Audit Committee. She recently completed six years as a trustee of the Museums Association where she chaired the Nations Committee.

Byrne said: “I think the role of director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund is the best job in heritage in Northern Ireland and I look forward to leading the brilliant team as we continue to support the vibrant heritage sector.”