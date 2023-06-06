 St Fagans rated best free day out in the UK - Museums Association
Join
Join
  1. Museums Journal
  2. News
  3. St Fagans rated best free day out in the UK
News Visitors

St Fagans rated best free day out in the UK

National Railway Museum and RAF Museum Cosford also score highly in Which? consumer survey
Free entry Visitors
Profile image for Geraldine Kendall Adams
Geraldine Kendall Adams
Share
The gallery and craft workshop in Gweithdy, one of the buildings in St Fagans
The gallery and craft workshop in Gweithdy, one of the buildings in St Fagans

St Fagans National History Museum in Wales has been ranked as the UK’s best free day out in a survey by the consumer watchdog Which?

The survey asked more than 4,000 visitors to rate their experiences by awarding venues marks across five categories: engagement and entertainment; information provided; lack of queues/crowds; range and quality of facilities; and value for money.

St Fagans achieved a customer score of 94%, winning five stars in every category apart from “range and quality of facilities”, where it was awarded four stars.

The open-air museum, which is part of Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales, features more than 40 original historic buildings exploring the story of Wales from a variety of perspectives. It was named Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2019 after completing a £30m redevelopment the previous year.

Two free museums tied in second place with a score of 91%: the National Railway Museum in York and the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum Cosford. Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland came in third place with a rating of 90%.  

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum emerged as the top-rated art gallery with a score of 87%.

Advertisement

Scotland and Wales were particularly well-represented, sharing five of the top 10 spots between them.

There was also good news for the second RAF Museum site in Hendon, which achieved an 87% rating and was the only London institution to come inside the top 10.

Which? travel editor Rory Boland said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to be a strain on household budgets, finding cheap or free days out has never been more important. Fortunately the UK has a number of fantastic museums, galleries and other attractions which offer free entry and hours of fun."

Best free museums and galleries in the UK
  • St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff (94%)
  • National Railway Museum, York (91%)
  • Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum Cosford (91%)
  • National Museum of Scotland (90%)
  • Cardiff National Museum (87%)
  • Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow (87%)
  • Royal Air Force Museum, London (87%)
  • Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool (87%)
  • Oxford University Museum of Natural History (86%)
  • Scottish National Galleries (86%)

Results based on a survey of 4,283 Which? members

Free entry Visitors
Share

Leave a comment

You must be to post a comment.

Discover

Advertisement