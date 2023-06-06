St Fagans rated best free day out in the UK

St Fagans National History Museum in Wales has been ranked as the UK’s best free day out in a survey by the consumer watchdog Which?

The survey asked more than 4,000 visitors to rate their experiences by awarding venues marks across five categories: engagement and entertainment; information provided; lack of queues/crowds; range and quality of facilities; and value for money.

St Fagans achieved a customer score of 94%, winning five stars in every category apart from “range and quality of facilities”, where it was awarded four stars.

The open-air museum, which is part of Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales, features more than 40 original historic buildings exploring the story of Wales from a variety of perspectives. It was named Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2019 after completing a £30m redevelopment the previous year.

Two free museums tied in second place with a score of 91%: the National Railway Museum in York and the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum Cosford. Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland came in third place with a rating of 90%.

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum emerged as the top-rated art gallery with a score of 87%.

Scotland and Wales were particularly well-represented, sharing five of the top 10 spots between them.

There was also good news for the second RAF Museum site in Hendon, which achieved an 87% rating and was the only London institution to come inside the top 10.

Which? travel editor Rory Boland said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to be a strain on household budgets, finding cheap or free days out has never been more important. Fortunately the UK has a number of fantastic museums, galleries and other attractions which offer free entry and hours of fun."