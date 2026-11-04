Steve Miller will leave Norfolk Museums Service early next year to become the director of London’s National Army Museum.

Miller, who is also the president of the Museums Association (MA), has been the director of Norfolk Museums Service since 2013. The service operates 10 sites across the county, including Norwich Castle, which recently completed a £27m redevelopment.

He succeeds Justin Maciejewski, who announced in the summer that he was stepping down after more than eight years in the role.

Miller said: "The National Army Museum has an outstanding reputation for bringing the history of the British Army to life through the stories of those who have served. Its collections, exhibitions and programmes play an important role in helping people understand the Army's place in our history and its relevance today.

"I am particularly passionate about the museum's role in supporting military museums and collections across the UK, and the opportunities to develop this network and share expertise more widely.

"It is a privilege to be joining the museum at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with council, staff, volunteers and partners to build on its achievements and take forward its ambitions for the future."

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Miller was the chief executive of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust from 2006 until 2013 and before that was the director of Norton Priory Museum Trust in Cheshire.

Miller was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to heritage and tourism.

Simon Mayall, the chair of the National Army Museum, said: “We are delighted to announce Steve Miller as the museum’s next director. He brings a wealth of experience in leading museums and cultural organisations, alongside a strong understanding of the sector and the importance of building partnerships.”

The National Army Museum is the national home of the army's history and heritage. Its mission is to engage and inspire everyone with the stories of soldiers and how their service shapes the world, past, present and future.

The National Army Museum was founded by Royal Charter in 1960. The Council is the organisation's governing body, responsible for setting strategy and overseeing performance.