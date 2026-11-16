Museums across the UK are experiencing a “Bayeux bounce” as their visitor figures skyrocket thanks to public interest in the tapestry.

The high level of demand means thousands of people have missed out on tickets to see the real Bayeux Tapestry, which is on show at the British Museum (BM) in London until July next year.

The most recent release of tickets saw an online queue of 180,000 form by 10am - when the tickets sold out at 1pm, the queue had only reduced to 169,000.

As part of the British Museum’s broader Bayeux around Britain programme, a network of more than 60 partner organisations – sponsored by WordQuant – has been set up to provide education programming linked to the tapestry. The network includes museums, galleries, libraries, archives, cathedrals and heritage sites (see box).

Within these partner organisations, a number of museums hold full-size replica Bayeux tapestries and are reporting immediate benefits.

At Reading Museum, museum manager Matthew Williams said that the Berkshire venue, which holds a Victorian replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in its collection, saw a 74% increase in visitors in October compared to the previous year, with a total of 16,693 people visiting the museum that month alone.

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Reading Museum’s replica – which is an embroidery just like the original – is faithful to the 900-year-old version’s length of 70 metres and was created in 1885. Visitors can see it for free, compared to the £33 ticket price and long queues at the British Museum.

This soaring interest comes with its challenges though. “We have trained more staff to deliver our public tours and recruited more welcome volunteers to help us manage the crowds, especially at weekends and school holidays,” said Williams.

He said the local authority museum’s creative team are responding to visitors’ needs and comments while also finding innovative solutions to cope with the increase in footfall.

“We have made sure to keep our website updated to manage expectations and to clearly show when the [replica] Bayeux Tapestry is closed for booked tours or when it will be busy, to avoid disappointment,” said Williams.

“We have worked closely with our shop suppliers to keep up with demand so we don’t run out of stock, and we have also had to look at how we manage fulfilling online shop orders as demand increases.

“Our tours are fully booked until June 2027; so far in 2026 cafe income is up 46%; donations by 83% and shop sales 93%,” said Williams. “We are getting so much positive feedback and are exceeding visitors’ expectations of Reading Museum and the town itself.”

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Williams said that the Bayeux bounce had not come as a complete surprise: “We have been planning for this since 2024 to maximise this unique opportunity to put Reading on the map with the media, particularly working Reading’s Economy & Destination Agency and the council’s marketing and communications teams to plan for the interest around the Year of the Normans [in 2027] and the Bayeux Tapestry loan.

“We have more creative programming planned in 2027,” said Williams. “The museum also manages the ruins of Reading Abbey, where King Henry I is buried, who was the youngest son of William the Conqueror, so this is another important part of our visitor offer and central to Reading’s Norman story.”

“There is a wider economic impact for Reading – annually the visitor sector is worth £405 million to the local economy – this will only add to the value,” said Williams.

The Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle upon Tyne is hosting the free display Bayeux-on-Tyne: Drawing the Bayeux Tapestry until 17 January 2027.

Museum manager Malavika Anderson said: “We have been in conversation with BM for a long time following the announcement of the Bayeux programme as we care for a very special item in the collections of the Society of Antiquaries of Newcastle upon Tyne. The 174-year-old Victorian paper copy of the Bayeux Tapestry, made here in Newcastle by school pupils, is 5m longer than the original, at a staggering 77m.”

Four drawing panels showing the famous scenes of the tapestry have been restored and are currently on show at the Great North Museum: Hancock.

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Anderson said that visitor feedback has been excellent. The museum has also developed a tie-in exhibition in partnership with the food chain Greggs, which created its own history of the sausage roll in tapestry format.

“The Greggs Ta-Pastry is also on view to visitors and has been popular amongst local audiences,” said Anderson.

The museum has seen a 23% increase in visitor figures, year on year this October, which amounts to 3,107 more than last year. Donations are up by 30%, retail up 13%, cafe 11%, Anderson said.

Another institution hoping to see a Bayeux bounce is the Nicholson Museum and Art Gallery, part of the Nicholson Institute in Leek, Staffordshire. The museum and gallery reopened on 30 October after a £3.8m renovation supported by the government’s Levelling Up fund.

In January, the museum will open an exhibition centred around the creation of Reading Museum's full-size replica of the tapestry, which was stitched by 35 women from the Leek Embroidery Society in 1886.

While the replica itself will stay in Reading, The Bayeux Tapestry: Stories through Stitch (12 January to 31 March 2027) exhibition received funding from the British Museum to develop digital resources, including film and imagery, exploring local stories connected to both the tapestry and the replica.

“Our museum will be linking the Bayeux to our own local history of embroidery and current work by local community groups; there will also be a number of workshops and learning opportunities provided by our new learning team,” said a statement from the Friends of the Nicholson Institute, a new charity set up this year to support the institute.

“We do expect the Bayeux [exhibition] to see high attendance based on the popularity of the subject matter and its historic links with our town,” the statement added.

Other organisations showing replicas include Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey, which has a full-scale facsimile of the tapestry on display in the abbey's Norman nave until July next year.

Meanwhile, London's Natural History Museum staged a temporary display earlier this year of the "Baa-Ewe Tapestry", a seven-metre Bayeux tribute promoting the release of Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, a new feature film from Aardman Animations. The woollen tapestry featured a section knitted by Olympic diver Tom Daley.