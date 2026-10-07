The national art charity Art Fund has launched its search for Museum of the Year 2027.

Museums, galleries, arts centres and historic sites in the UK can apply from today until 7 January 2027.

Described as the world's largest museum prize, a pot of £200,000 will be shared between the five nominees. The winner will receive £120,000, while each of the four other shortlisted museums will receive £20,000.

For the 14th year of the prize in its current form, Art Fund is looking for “outstanding and inspiring” projects delivered between July 2025 and December 2026.

This year’s theme asks museums to demonstrate how they are “inspiring connection” through their art, collections and programmes, and how they are bringing communities together around ideas, places and stories.

Jenny Waldman, the director of Art Fund and chair of the Museum of the Year judging panel, said the prize would celebrate the ways museums of different sizes and types “bring people together and spark creativity”.

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“Powered by our National Art Pass members, the prize, now in its 14th year, champions the proven vital role art and museums play in a healthy society,” she said.

“We'd love to hear from museums in every corner of the country about the new connections they're making with communities through their art and collections.”

The shortlist of five museums is due to be announced in spring 2027, and the winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony in early summer.

Art Fund said the prize aims to reflect the diversity of the UK museum sector, including national and local authority museums, university and independent museums, historic properties and heritage sites.

The 2026 prize was awarded to The Box in Plymouth, which received the £120,000 award at a ceremony aboard the Cutty Sark at Royal Museums Greenwich.

Victoria Pomery, the chief executive of The Box, said the award had generated increased awareness of the museum and contributed to a 24% rise in visitor numbers over the summer.

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“The award is a fantastic initiative because it highlights the amazing work which is happening in all types of museums and galleries across the UK,” she said.

Other recent winners include Beamish, The Living Museum of the North in County Durham (2025); the Young V&A in London (2024); and the Burrell Collection in Glasgow (2023).

Applications for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2027 close on 7 January 2027. Details of how to apply are available on the Art Fund website.