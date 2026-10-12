The Dylan Thomas Centre in Swansea has been named Best Small Museum and overall winner of the 2026 Family Friendly Museum Award.

The free-entry museum, which explores the life and work of 20th-century Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, is the first Welsh venue to receive the overall award. It has been shortlisted for the accolade every year since 2023.

Announced at a ceremony in Birmingham today (12 October), the award is run by the charity Kids in Museums and recognises museums, galleries and heritage sites that provide an outstanding visitor experience for families.

This year's shortlist covered five categories and included museums from all four UK nations.

Among the winners in the other categories (see box), Charleston historic house in East Sussex was recognised for Best Museum Careers Initiative, a new category celebrating museums, galleries, and heritage sites that help young people gain skills for employment, build experience in the heritage sector, and develop positive attitudes toward work.

This year’s winners Overall winner and Best Small Museum: Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea

Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea Best Medium Museum: Salford Museum and Art Gallery, Greater Manchester

Salford Museum and Art Gallery, Greater Manchester Best Large Museum: Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow Best Accessible Museum: Woodhorn Museum, Northumberland

Woodhorn Museum, Northumberland Best Museum Careers Initiative: Charleston, East Sussex

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The award process began with public nominations, which were assessed by a panel of sector experts to produce a shortlist. Families then made undercover visits to the shortlisted venues during the summer holidays to score and rate them based on the Kids in Museums Manifesto. Their experiences helped to determine the winners in each category.

The family judges praised the Dylan Thomas Centre for its welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff and wide range of creative, hands-on activities. These include dressing up, puppet shows, comic-making, trails, word games and interactive exhibits designed to bring Thomas's imagination and sense of mischief to life.

The judges also highlighted the museum's activity room, which offers families opportunities to play, read and create together. One family reported spending more than an hour in the space, while others said their children had already asked when they could return.

One judge said: “Genuinely a lovely friendly welcoming museum. Before we’d even left the kids asked if we could come back – we’re planning on going back soon with some friends who are visiting Swansea. Definitely recommend to families in the area.”

The museum provides a year-round programme of free workshops and creative resources. Its inclusive provision includes co-created sensory resources, full wheelchair accessibility and staff trained in British Sign Language (BSL).

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As an Arts Centre of Sanctuary and designated Warm Space, the venue also plays a role in supporting its local community.

Heledd Fychan, the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for culture and sport, said the award was a “proud moment for Swansea and for the whole of Wales”.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of a small team who have gone above and beyond to make Dylan Thomas' life and work accessible and engaging for families from all backgrounds,” she said.

The Family Friendly Museum Award is funded by Arts Council England, while Kids in Museums’ programme in Wales is supported by the Welsh Government.

“The Welsh Government is proud to support Kids in Museums’ work in Wales, helping to ensure our cultural venues are open, inclusive and inspiring places for children and families to explore our rich heritage,” said Fychan.

Paul Sapwell, the chair of Kids in Museums, said the centre's achievement demonstrated that creating an excellent experience for families did not necessarily require a large team or budget.

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“With just three members of staff, the museum also shows that creating an amazing experience for families doesn’t always require a big budget or a large team,” he said.

Sapwell said it had been “a real pleasure” to recognise this year’s shortlisted venues.

“All of them have worked incredibly hard to ensure that children and families feel welcomed and included at their sites,” he said. “It’s abundantly clear that many of these venues are at the heart of their local communities.”

The Family Friendly Museum Award first launched in 2004. Other recent winners include the Experience Barnsley Museum and Discovery Centre in South Yorkshire (2025), Young V&A in London (2024) and Craven Museum in North Yorkshire (2023).