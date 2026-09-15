The Poole Old Lifeboat Museum was forced to temporarily close last week amid a wave of anti-migrant protests in the Dorset town.

Run by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the museum is in the town’s original RNLI boathouse and tells the history of lifesaving at sea from 1865 onwards.

In a statement on 9 September, the volunteer-run venue said: "Due to the ongoing protests in Poole it is with regret that we have to close the museum until the protests cease. This is following several incidents of protesters verbally assaulting our volunteers in and around the museum. Hopefully we will reopen as soon as possible.”

Museums Journal understands that the venue remained closed until 12 September and has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the charity confirmed: "The decision was taken to temporarily close Poole RNLI Museum as a precaution while protest activity took place nearby. The museum has now reopened."

The museum is one of several RNLI-linked locations where staff have faced online doxxing, verbal harassment and physical intimidation due to the charity’s role in rescuing asylum seekers in the English Channel.

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Last week’s protests began after a dinghy carrying 120 asylum seekers was brought ashore at Eastney Marina in Portsmouth, with disorder then spreading to other coastal towns including Poole and Hastings. Six men are being sought by the police in connection with the events.

The protests saw RNLI crew members labelled as “traitors” and heavily targeted on social media, with their full names, photographs, and home addresses leaked. A number say they also faced physical aggression.

The RNLI has strongly condemned the abuse of its staff and volunteers, and has updated its security protocols.

The charity’s chief executive Peter Sparkes said: “Recent events have generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding about the RNLI – our purpose, our tasking, and particularly our lifesaving work in the channel. Sadly, as a result, some of our volunteers and staff have been the subject of online and, in the worst cases, physical abuse.

“The RNLI’s people represent the very best in our society, they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe. Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard.

“Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society. We will take whatever steps we can, to care for and protect our people and their families.”

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An RNLI spokesperson said: “As well as enhancing security at RNLI locations, we issued guidance to our people earlier this week on how to keep themselves safe.

“This guidance included how to manage potentially challenging interactions with members of the public, and where appropriate, choosing not to wear RNLI-branded clothing.

“Our people have been reminded that their safety comes first, and they are encouraged to report relevant incidents internally and, where appropriate, to the police.”

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism Dorset took place in Poole on Saturday 12 September outside the RNLI’s headquarters.

The charity says it has seen a significant increase in donations since the protests took place.

The RNLI runs or supports a range of museums in England and Wales, including the Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh, Northumberland; the Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, Norfolk; and the Moelfre RNLI Seawatch Centre in Anglesea, North Wales.