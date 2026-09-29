The Horniman Museum & Gardens' £12.5m Nature + Love redevelopment will culminate early next year with the reopening of its natural history gallery.

The Nature Gallery will open to the public from 5 February 2027, showcasing more than 2,300 objects, from the museum’s famous stuffed walrus to a new display about plastic pollution co-created with children from a local school.

A hands-on Nature Discovery Den next door to the gallery will enable families to engage with local south London wildlife.

The family-friendly activity space encourages children to explore nature - Studio MB

The Grade II-listed gallery has undergone renovation to preserve its historic display cases and architectural features, and marks the final part of the Nature + Love redevelopment. In spring 2026, the Horniman opened Kusuma Nature Play featuring a free permanent outdoor play area, a family-friendly garden cafe, and new garden areas.

That project coincided with the museum celebrating its 125th birthday in 2026. Nature + Love emerged from the Horniman’s 2019 framework plan, which identified the need to redisplay its natural history collections and make better use of its outdoor spaces.

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“Humankind’s impact on the planet has never been more obvious,” said Gordon Seabright, the Horniman’s chief executive. “We hope that through our ambitious Nature + Love project and the opening of the Nature Gallery we can help to foster a love of the living world and a sense that we can all play our parts in protecting it.

“We can’t wait for these new spaces to be open so we can welcome everyone to share the wonder and beauty of nature through fun and inspiring encounters here at the Horniman.”

The Nature + Love project was funded through National Lottery Heritage Fund grants, as well as £1.4m from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund. Other support came from the Wolfson Foundation, Kusuma Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation and the Foyle Foundation.

The museum has an active crowdfunding campaign aiming to raise £30,000 towards the redevelopment of the gallery. People who contribute before 29 October can access rewards such as behind-the-scenes tours and limited edition prints.