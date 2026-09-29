National museum directors and sector leaders have welcomed the government's decision to rule out admission charges for overseas visitors to England’s national collections.

At an event hosted by Art Fund and the Cultural Policy Unit at Tate Liverpool last night, the culture secretary Lisa Nandy announced that the government would continue its policy of universal free entry to the permanent collections of national museums and galleries.

“Our museums are the places that light up the world. They remind of us our shared history, and enable us to step outside the confines of our lives. There is something incredibly special about that,” Nandy said.

“That’s why they must be free, forever, for everyone to access. I’m delighted that we’re continuing that transformative policy pioneered by the last Labour government, opening up access to our excellent museums for generations.”

Announced during the Labour Party conference, the commitment comes as the sector prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the introduction of universal free admission across Great Britain – a policy spearheaded by then-culture minister Chris Smith, who is now a Labour lord.

Universal free entry was implemented in England’s national museums on 1 December 2001, after being rolled out in Wales and Scotland in April that year.

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The policy had been under the spotlight in recent months following Labour peer Margaret Hodge’s independent review of Arts Council England (ACE), which recommended charging visitors from overseas to bolster the finances of the cash-strapped museum sector.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) accepted the recommendation and said it would explore the feasibility of bringing in selective charging.

However, Hodge’s proposal was opposed by many in the museum sector, with sector bodies and museum leaders warning that it would difficult to implement, risked discrimination against visitors, and may not raise enough money to justify other costs.

Nandy’s decision to rule out charging has been welcomed by directors of national museums including the British Museum, V&A, Tate and National Gallery, as well as sector bodies.

Sharon Heal, director of the Museums Association, said: “We very much welcome this announcement which secures the future of free admission to our great national collections for everyone.

“We are keen now to focus on the task of working with DCMS and ACE to create a new vision and long term plan for all museums in England.”

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Jenny Waldman, the director of Art Fund, said: “The national museums’ collections belong to everyone. Keeping free entry for all will ensure nobody is put off at the door. Twenty-five years of free entry has seen huge benefits in increased visitors, tourism and economic impact – we congratulate the government for committing to maintaining it.”

Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool and chair of the National Museum Directors’ Council, said: “We're delighted that universal free entry is being maintained. It keeps our collections accessible to everyone and helps national museums continue to draw visitors from across the UK and around the world, supporting tourism and bringing real benefits to our cities and communities.”

British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan highlighted the institution’s founding principle of free admission for all in 1753.

He said: “Since then, hundreds of millions of people have benefited from that elevated idea and endeavour. So, we are delighted by the government’s announcement that free entry for all will be maintained.”

Visitor numbers

According to figures released alongside Nandy’s announcement, visits to the 15 national museums and galleries sponsored by DCMS have increased by 96% since 1999/2000, from 22.77 million to 44.67 million in 2025/26.

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National institutions say free admission has also supported their commercial operations by attracting visitors who spend money on temporary exhibitions, shops, cafés and other services.

The National Audit Office reported that national museums generated £563m in self-generated income in 2024/25, and received 19.4 million overseas visits that year.

Alison Cole, the director of the Cultural Policy Unit, said: “This is one of the landmark cultural policies of our times – one that has established itself as a universal public good.”

The 15 DCMS-sponsored museums are the British Museum; Horniman Museum & Gardens; Imperial War Museums; Museum of the Home; National Gallery; National Museums Liverpool; National Portrait Gallery; Natural History Museum; Royal Armouries; Royal Museums Greenwich; Science Museum Group; Sir John Soane’s Museum; Tate; Victoria & Albert Museum; and the Wallace Collection.