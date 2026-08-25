Violent criminals are increasingly targeting high-value museum items such as precious metals, jewellery and Chinese artefacts, a new report from the EU crime agency Europol has warned.

Changing tactics, changing targets: the evolving nature of museum heists reveals a shift in the way thieves target museums and carry out heists – with offenders increasingly likely to use sledgehammers, explosives and firearms to breach premises and intimidate staff.

Recent cases across Europe suggest that the use of force is closely linked to targeted operations, including prior reconnaissance and planning, rather than indiscriminate looting, and is driven by a perception of lax museum security.

The objects that catch the attention of such criminals include precious metals and stones, golden artefacts, and cultural artefacts from China.

These items are likely to become preferred targets due to their increasing value, says Europol, with metals melted down and stones from jewellery removed before being sold on. High demand for cultural artefacts and the ease of illicit resale, meanwhile, enables traffickers to sell objects on the art market.

The profile of those perpetrating the attacks has also shifted, the report adds.

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“Unlike cultural goods traffickers, who usually avoid violence and specialise in organised property crime or the theft of cultural goods, these individuals often have histories of involvement in other types of crime,” it states.

“Additionally, some thieves apprehended in recent cases appear to coordinate their efforts on an ad-hoc basis, often recruited locally through social media and instant communication channels, without prior connections to each other.

“This differs from the usual structure of criminal networks involved in cultural goods trafficking, which typically operate in a core group organised around a leader.”

In response to these shifts, Europol says its European Serious and Organised Crime Centre will support EU Member States and partners in “combatting the illegal trade in cultural goods”.

In response to the report, Ibrahim Bulut, a senior security consultant based in Belgium, posted on LinkedIn: "From a museum security perspective, this [report] has an important consequence:

We cannot protect tomorrow’s collections with yesterday’s threat assumptions. Security strategies therefore need to move beyond a predominantly static and technology-driven approach."

This includes assessing the "attractiveness and disposability" of collections as well as hostile reconnaissance and pre-attack indicators, and training staff on how to respond when offenders use violence, he added.

