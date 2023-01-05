David Anderson to step down as head of Amgueddfa Cymru

David Anderson has announced that he will step down as director general of Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales in April.

Since he joined the organisation in 2010, Anderson has led a redevelopment of St Fagans National Museum of History, which became the Art Fund UK Museum of the Year in 2019; launched the group’s Strategy 2030; and overseen a rebrand.

Amgueddfa Cymru, which is made up of seven museums and a collections centre, has focused on activism and social justice under his leadership, including anti-racism, climate justice and community engagement.

From April, Anderson will be an emeritus fellow at Amgueddfa Cymru, and a visiting professor at the School of Governance at Cardiff University.

“My 12 years as director general at Amgueddfa Cymru have been the most rewarding of my professional career,” Anderson said in a statement. “I have been extraordinarily fortunate to work with so many creative, dedicated and inspiring staff at the museum, whose commitment to the organisation is evident to everyone who visits our museums.

“I also give grateful thanks to those trustees who, selflessly and without thought of personal benefit, have given their time and expertise to our board, to ensure that the museum remains a strong, independent national institution.”

Anderson started his career as a history teacher before moving into museum education and leadership roles at Royal Pavilion and Museums, Brighton; the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich; and London's Victoria and Albert Museum, where he was director of learning and interpretation.

He was president of the Museums Association (MA) from 2013 to 2015, where he oversaw the creation of Museums Change Lives. He was also one of the co-authors of the MA’s Learning and Engagement Manifesto.

Carol Bell, vice-president of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Amgueddfa Cymru is a very different organisation to the one David joined 12 years ago. Under his leadership, the museum has become the largest provider of learning outside the classroom in Wales and the passion he has demonstrated for cultural democracy will serve Wales well for many years to come. Amgueddfa Cymru is now considered a thought leader in this area, thanks to David’s excellent relationships with international leaders in this field.”

A spokesperson for the museum said that it would be working with the Welsh government to recruit a new director.

Amgueddfa Cymru's president, Roger Lewis, stepped down from the role at the end of last year, three months earlier than his term was due to end. He had served as chair of the board of trustees since 2019.