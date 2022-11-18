How to support World Toilet Day this year

This year’s World Toilet Day takes place on Saturday 19 November under the theme “making the invisible visible”. The annual event is designed to celebrate good practice and raise awareness about the lack of access to adequate sanitation facilities worldwide.

In advance of the day, the disabled access charity Euan’s Guide has created a series of resources that museums and galleries can use to ensure their toilet facilities are safe and welcoming for disabled visitors.

The charity has put together a checklist that venues can use to ensure their accessible toilets are clearly signposted, uncluttered and safe for disabled visitors.

Accessible toilet checklist Where’s The Loo? Make sure people know you have an accessible toilet! Putting details on your website and social media is the first step; the second is clear signage for disabled visitors who choose to come to your venue. Make sure team members know how to direct people too. Cut The Clutter Accessible toilets should have plenty of space – keep it clear so disabled people can move around easily and without stress. Don’t put bins in a transfer space and find somewhere else to store those highchairs. Test And Tell When was the last time you set the alarm off in your disabled loo? Does it work? If someone does raise the alarm, do your staff know what to do? If your alarm has a red pull cord, make sure this hangs to the floor.

Euan’s Guide has also published guidance for venues that plan to modify or upgrade existing accessible toilets or install a new one.

In addition, the charity has created graphics for social media and a document with suggested posts, which organisations can share or edit to suit their own brand voice.

