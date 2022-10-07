Museum collections inspire new Black history book

A new education book celebrating Black British history has been launched this month, following a partnership between Aspire Black Suffolk and museums in the region.

The publication uses museum collections to tell previously untold historical stories from the Black community in Suffolk and beyond. Three versions have been created, so it can be used in primary, secondary and further education, as well as by museums and community groups.

Elimu – The Little Book of Knowledge was inspired by the Power of Stories exhibition, originally created by Ipswich Museums with community curators in 2021 and now touring Suffolk. Elimu is a Kiswahili (also known as Swahili) term meaning “knowledge”.

Aspire Black Suffolk worked with Suffolk County Council to produce the book, as well as the Association for Suffolk Museums, which helped link content to local museums.

“These interactive books aim to help influence change which works for all,” says Ellisha Soanes, co-director of Aspire Black Suffolk and head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Eastern Colleges Group.

“We hope teachers, families, young people and communities will connect with the stories, and enjoy an educational resource that offers insight into formerly unseen stories from Black history, which will enrich students’ understanding of the world they live in.

“We’re very proud of the book and we'd like to impress that the books are for use all year round, not just during Black History Month.”

Black figures celebrated in the book include Nigerian Yoruba princess Remi (Sijuwade) Morrison, community elder Derrick Bobbington Thomas, Africa historian Imani Sorhaindo, social worker Keiran Miles, and BBC Suffolk and 1Xtra radio presenter, Angelle Joseph.

Members of the Windrush generation act as inspirational role models, as does the music artist and philanthropist Stormzy. Black military servicemen, as well as wartime heroes such as Mary Seacole, entertainer Josephine Baker, boxer Joe Louise, and innovator Walter Tull, also feature.

The book includes QR codes that link to videos and audio content.

The print books are free for local authority schools, museums and community groups only, and PDF books are available via an online form.