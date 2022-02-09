Black Panther-inspired exhibition to tour Suffolk museums

Marvel Studios has extended its loan of three original costumes from the blockbuster film Black Panther to allow the exhibition that showcased them to tour museums across Suffolk.

The Power of Stories originally ran from June to October 2021 at Ipswich Museums, where it was seen by 23,700 people. Taking the costumes of T’Challa (aka Black Panther), Shuri and Okoye as its starting point, the exhibition worked with community curators and its under-interpreted world cultures collections to explore the theme of storytelling.

Supported by Suffolk County Council, the exhibition is now on display at Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds (until 28 April). It will then move to the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket before culminating with an exhibition at Snape Maltings in Aldeburgh, which is run by the music, arts and heritage charity, Britten Pears Arts.

Power of Stories tour locations and dates: Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds (January to April 2022)

Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket (June to September 2022)

Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh (October to January 2023)

Each museum will re-imagine Power of Stories to suit the space, culture and specialist theme. A programme of community events will run alongside the tour, and museums will work with community curators, such as Africa historian and writer Imani Sorhaindo, who helped produce the original exhibition.

Writer and consultant Imani Sorhaindo, also director of KMT Rising, is advising the team around community accessibility Photo: John Ferguson Photography

“As a community curator, my role in collaborating with the museum helps to bring the voice of marginalised groups whose narratives are often unheard,” Sorhaindo says. “I play a key role in helping to ensure historical tactile or digital objects and written content is portrayed in a balanced and accurate way.”

One of the legacies of the original exhibition was the creation of Ipswich-based social enterprise Aspire Black Suffolk, which is partnering the council for the tour.

Aspire’s co-director, Elma Glasgow, said: “Power of Stories is an example of wonderful results created by honest and close relationships between community and museums. I believe it broke records due the intelligent and heart-led curation which connected the Oscar-winning costumes from Marvel Studios' Black Panther with untold stories and historical displays – there was something for everyone while keeping the black community at its core.

“Aspire Black Suffolk is collaborating with the museums on community outreach and community events for Power of Stories. As the company was born out of Power of Stories in Ipswich, it feels right that we continue this innovative work to help bring about long-lasting equality.”

A sequel to the Black Panther movie is due to be released in November this year.