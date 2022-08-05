Heritage Fund consults on new strategic funding framework

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is inviting museums to respond to a consultation on its next Strategic Funding Framework.

The funder is approaching the end of its current five-year framework, which runs until 2024. Over the next 18 months it plans to develop an “ambitious, long-term vision for heritage and for what National Lottery funding can achieve”.

Museums are encouraged to submit their feedback to a survey that runs until midday on 5 September.

Alistair Brown, policy manager at the Museums Association, said the consultation will be a “really big opportunity for museums to make their case and ensure they are well represented in the new strategy”.

Heritage Fund CEO Eilish McGuinness said: “It feels like the right time to review the vision we set out in our 2019 Strategic Funding Framework, to check our purpose and ask whether our priorities and investment approach are the right ones for heritage and people for the future.”

She added: “What are the changes to heritage you want to see in the next decade? What role can we play in that change – through funding and beyond? Are there particular heritage challenges or projects we should direct targeted support to? How should our investment be shared between previously funded projects, new projects and working in partnership with other organisations? How should we prioritise our investment in places across the UK? How can we strengthen our approach to environmental sustainability?”

The Heritage Fund is the key source of capital and project funding for museums across the UK, supporting projects such as Derby's new Museum of Making, the renovation of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the upcoming redevelopment of the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool.

The survey features two forms: a longer one for people who work with heritage and a shorter form for members of the public.