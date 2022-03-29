Burrell Collection reopens in Glasgow

The Burrell Collection reopened today in Glasgow following a £68.25m redevelopment that has seen the museum become a greener and more accessible building.

The museum in Pollok Country Park and its collection of almost 9,000 items is managed by Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

The collection was created by William Burrell and his wife Constance who acquired a wide range of art, including items from China, stained glass and tapestries.

The redevelopment was funded by the city council, National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Scottish and UK governments, and a range of trusts and private donors.

The museum’s gallery space has increased by 35%, which has allowed new objects to go on display. There are 225 displays across 24 galleries.

Glasgow Life chief executive Bridget McConnell said: “The Burrell Collection is one of Glasgow’s great cultural institutions, displaying one of the finest personal collections ever assembled. It is a museum for all, that will bring local people back time and again, while attracting visitors from across Scotland, the UK and from around the world to enjoy.”

Inside the revamped Burrell Collection© CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collections

The museum’s environmental performance has been enhanced by improving the building’s exterior through a new roof, glazing and cladding, and by replacing power, heating and lighting systems with more efficient and sustainable technologies.

The architect was John McAslan + Partners and Event developed the masterplan and the exhibition design.

“Our focus for the displays has been on opening the collection up, presenting it in all its beauty, and making it sing within the building,” said Esther Dugdale, creative director at Event. “We want to invite visitors to step closer, to appreciate and engage with its meaning, its making and the mind of the man who collected it.”

The Burrell Collection closed to the public in October 2016. More than 15,000 local people have been consulted about the redevelopment.