Barnsley Museums raises £1,285 for MA’s Ukraine appeal

Staff from Barnsley Museums have raised £1,285 for the Museums Association Benevolent Fund’s Ukraine appeal.

The team took part in a walk earlier this year as part of Barnsley’s walking festival. The money they raised will support the provision of grants to Ukrainian museum professionals in Poland via the International Council of Museums (Icom) Poland.

The total included a donation of £1,000 from Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust.

Jude Holland, learning manager at Barnsley Museums, said: “It was fantastic to get together with colleagues, for the first time altogether since the pandemic, exploring local heritage sites and to raise money to support our Ukrainian colleagues who have been through so much in the last few months and years.”

Barnsley has close links with Ukraine and is twinned with Horlivka (Gorlovka) in the Donetsk city region. Its ties with the area date back to May 1956, when a delegation of miners from Yorkshire stayed in the town during a study tour of the Soviet Union.

In addition to Benevolent Fund grants, the MA is offering 100 two-year essential memberships free to any Ukrainian museum professionals affected by the conflict. Email membership@museumsassociation.org to apply.