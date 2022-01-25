National Museums Liverpool to deliver House of Memories dementia scheme in Wales

National Museums Liverpool (NML) has secured funding to deliver its award-winning dementia awareness scheme, House of Memories, in partnership with the Welsh Government.

House of Memories Cymru will help support communities and individuals across Wales living with dementia. The bilingual programme aims to connect Welsh museums with the health and social care sector, supporting isolated older people and those living with dementia.

The My House of Memories app, through which users will be able to engage in a range of activities, will be available in both English and Welsh.

House of Memories enables those living with dementia to engage with familiar and untold stories, as well as preserve their own memories, through the use of museum collections.

The Welsh strand of the project will offer the opportunity of digital training sessions and live workshops for family, friends and carers, which aim to equip users with resources for living well with dementia.

NML director Laura Pye said: “From the Scottish Highlands to York, the United States to Singapore, House of Memories has worked throughout the world to bring museum resources to isolated communities and those living with dementia.

“I’m thrilled that House of Memories is now partnering with the Welsh Government on House of Memories Cymru – a project that I am confident will really benefit those living with dementia across Wales, as well as support the Welsh Government’s commitment to living and ageing well.”

Carol Rogers, director of House of Memories, said the programme would help to tackle pre-existing health inequalities in Wales and further understanding of dementia as a whole.

“By developing community engagement in this way and linking communities with museums across Wales, we hope to promote a culturally rich and healthy lifestyle for those living with dementia – fostering health and wellbeing,” she said.

Dawn Bowden, the Welsh Government’s deputy minister for arts and sport, said museums can “play a unique role in social care”.

She said: “I’m really proud our funding is able to bring this distinct project to Wales, to create a bilingual version with Welsh objects and stories. It will build on the dementia friendly work that our local museums currently offer in their individual communities, improving access to Wales’ culture and heritage and delivering on our Programme for Government commitments. Museums across the country will be involved, so I'm looking forward to seeing the delivery of this project first-hand.”