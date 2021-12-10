Arts Council England launches survey on private investment in culture

Museums and galleries in England are being asked to take part in the latest Private Investment in Culture Survey by Arts Council England.

The research covers the last three financial years and aims to provide information on the role that corporate partnerships, individual giving and grants from trusts and foundations play in supporting the cultural sector.

The data will be used by the arts council to understand trends in cultural fundraising, enable better advocacy for the sector and provide more effective support for cultural organisations.

Due in spring 2022, it will be the first version of the survey to be published since 2019 and will explore the changes that may have occurred due to Covid-19. The arts council is hoping for a high number of returns to provide an accurate picture of the changes that have occurred.

The report also aims to showcase examples of best practice in fundraising throughout the cultural sector.

In a blog post, arts council chair Nicholas Serota said: “By taking part in the survey, you will help us to gain the detailed, high-quality data we need to understand these trends, and enable us to support cultural organisations in becoming more effective fundraisers.

“And – while I must stress that responses to the survey have no bearing on the upcoming National Portfolio application process – we believe that responding to the survey will be a useful opportunity for organisations to think about their business planning in a way that can only strengthen a future funding application.

“We’ll also be sharing a report which will outline the stories the data tells, and highlight case studies of innovative practice that organisations can use to make their own fundraising more effective.

“I understand that this is a very busy time for every cultural organisation, but the more responses we can gather, the more robust and useful the results will be. I would encourage anyone eligible to set aside some time to complete the survey, and I thank you in advance for your help.”

For assistance while completing the survey, respondents are advised to contact research consultants AEA Consulting at research@aeaconsulting.com.

The survey closes on 12 January 2022.