Art Fund names first recipients of £2m Reimagine grants

The national art charity Art Fund has revealed the first recipients of its new £2m Reimagine fund, which was set up to help organisations build expertise, capacity, connections and access as they navigate their way to recovery from the pandemic.

The £658,331 worth of grants will go to 22 cultural organisations across the UK, including museums, galleries, historic houses, trusts and networks.

Among the grantees are Clifton Suspension Bridge, which will explore the history of couples from all over the world who got engaged at the bridge, and Two Temple Place in London, which will stage an exhibition of 70 years of ceramics by women of colour from West Africa through the diaspora to the UK.

Engaging young people in the community is at the heart of several projects; the Charles Causley Trust in Cornwall will focus on creative writing, while Ely Museum is undertaking a project to deliver reimagined audience engagement activities to local families. The Vindolanda fort in Hexham will create an online children’s exhibition.

The new Transatlantic Slavery and Legacies in Museums Forum, a new national network set up this year by National Museums Liverpool, also received funding to build on its work.

The disability charity Accentuate and cultural development organisation Screen South will lead on a project to reinterpret collections through a disability lens, in partnership with nine museums.

The Blind School Pioneering People and Places Screen South

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “Art Fund’s new Reimagine grants will allow many more museums to understand, and work deeply with, their communities. Museums often produce what seem like miracles on a shoestring, but they need enhanced resources - such as in digital, specialist support and staffing - to truly build for the future. We are proud to support these impressive projects, something we could not have done without the exceptional generosity of our members and donors.”

The second round of grants will be announced in November. The deadline for submissions for the third and final round of 2021 Reimagine grants is 11 October and these will be announced in December.

Organisations are able to apply for support of between £5,000 and £50,000. Demand for grants has been high, with 71 applications in the first round asking for a total of £1.9m, which Art Fund says demonstrates the continued level of need in the sector.

The grant stream was made available in response to the needs outlined in Art Fund’s survey of museum directors in the UK, which was published in May 2021. It is partly funded by the charity’s Together for Museums fundraising campaign, which raised more than £1.1m from more than 4,000 donors.