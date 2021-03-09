Conference 2021: Brave New World

How can museums change lives in a post-pandemic world and help society respond to the many challenges it faces?

In the past year museums proved that they can be responsive, creative and resourceful. We look at how we can build on what we have learned to emerge stronger and more relevant.

We explore how can we work effectively with communities hit hard by economic hardship and social upheaval during the pandemic. We discuss what we can do to improve people’s health and wellbeing, and give them hope and confidence in the future.

We examine the role we can play in tackling the urgent issues of our day, including the climate crisis, racism and discrimination.

We discuss how we can galvanise our collections and the expertise and passion of those who work with and for museums to engage audiences in new and exciting ways, including the transformational impact of digital technology.

This event provides the inspiration, ideas and vision we need to not only survive, but to thrive in the future.

The programme is packed with inspirational speakers from across the globe, practical advice for museums of all types and sizes to use in your work, and tours and networking events to give you contacts and the context of colleagues’ work.

Conference fees 2021

In Liverpool* Student, Retired, Volunteer and Unwaged Members £190 Individual, Institutional and Commercial Members £250 Non members £375 Online-only Student, Retired, Volunteer and Unwaged Members £45 Individual, Institutional and Commercial Members £60 Non members £90 All staff at Institutional and Commercial Members £600

*Please note to keep costs down the attendance fee for Liverpool will not include refreshments and catering, but delegates will be able to bring or purchase their own on site.

For those booking a delegate place in Liverpool, if we are unable to run the event in person this year, we will offer an exchange of places and/or a full refund.

All-staff booking

If your organisation is an Institutional or Commercial Member, you can book online-only access for all your members of staff for a one-off fee of £600. Please click here to make this booking.

Session proposals

We will shortly be calling for session proposals from our members based on the theme and the key topics for of the conference – so watch this space for more information how you can get involved in the coming week.

Accessible Conference

The conference is being run both on location in Liverpool and online-only, with our delegate fees significantly reduced to be as inclusive as possible.

We will ensure the event is accessible as possible, including closed caption and audio description for all key sessions.

Inclusive Places

Our Benevolent Fund provides 20 free places to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning.

In Liverpool you can expect three days of interactive and topical content, networking opportunities, social events, physical tours and practice sessions. If you can’t attend in person, joining online for some or all of the event gives you the opportunity to access the same great content at your own convenience.

For all our attendees the live-streamed programme will be available on demand so people can watch sessions that they miss at a later date.