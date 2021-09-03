Culture at COP website launches ahead of crucial climate conference

A new online platform has launched to enable culture and heritage organisations to publicise initiatives they are organising in connection with Cop26.

Culture at COP is an international website that will showcase the culture, heritage and arts events that are taking place to engage with audiences in the run up to the crucial conference, which will see world leaders and policymakers gather in Glasgow in November to discuss global solutions to the climate emergency.

The platform has been set up by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) in partnership with the Climate Heritage Network and Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

According to MGS, the website is intended to “bring people together to share the events and ideas we need to transition to an environmentally sustainable future and communicate the ambition, relevance and influence of culture and heritage to tackling climate change”.

All culture, arts and heritage organisations are invited to register their climate events on the platform.

MGS chief executive Lucy Casot said: “There is immense power in the arts, culture and heritage sector to drive climate action, and support just transitions by communities towards low carbon and climate resilient pathways. These sectors have a key role in enhancing the understanding within communities about climate change and the urgency of climate action.

“As part of our role in responding to the climate emergency we are pleased to have worked with international partners to create the Culture at COP website. It will highlight culture-based activities that will bring people together to take climate action.”

Ewan Hyslop, head of technical research and science at HES, and Europe co-chair of the Climate Heritage Network, said: “In this crucial year for climate action, we want to demonstrate the key role our cultural heritage has to play in tackling the climate emergency and supporting the goals of Cop26.

“We want to harness the power of our cultural heritage to tell our climate story, engaging people with climate issues in a meaningful way and encouraging and inspiring positive and sustainable behaviour change.

“We’re delighted to support the development of the Culture at the COP website, which will provide an important platform to do this, bringing together organisations from across the arts, culture and heritage sectors and showcasing the fantastic range of events and activities that will be taking place throughout the runup and duration of the conference.”

Partners on the Culture at COP website include the California Office of Historic Preservation; the City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation; Creative Carbon Scotland; HES; Icon - The Institute of Conservation; the International Council of Monuments and Sites; and Julie’s Bicycle.