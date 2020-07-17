Trust aims to develop framework and provisional model by the autumn



Kevin Gosling, the chief executive of Collections Trust, says that the UK is one of the only European countries that hasn’t developed a central system for museums to connect the digital records of objects and collections that are held in separate databases.

“The Open Data Institute’s ability to get people round a table and experience will be hugely helpful to this process, which we hope will be of use to everyone working on this decades-old issue,” Gosling says. “It’s now an urgent problem and we can’t put it off any longer.”



