Spencer Hancock has been appointed as chief operating officer for Bath Preservation Trust, a new role at the organisation, leaving hist previous role as head of visitor experience and commercial at the city's Holburne Museum.

Hancock begins his new role next Wednesday 9 September and will work closely with the chief executive and senior team to provide operational leadership across the trust's museums, overseeing day-to-day operations, facilities, commercial development, events and marketing.

The trust runs four museums in Bath: No. 1 Royal Crescent; Beckford’s Tower and Museum; the Herschel Museum of Astronomy; and the Museum of Bath Architecture, which is due to reopen in 2027.

Alex Sherman, chief executive at Bath Preservation Trust, said: “I am so pleased that Spencer will be joining the trust at such an important time of change and opportunity. As well as investing in the Museum of Bath Architecture prior to reopening in 2027, we are also enhancing the visitor experience at each of our sites.

"I am looking forward to working with Spencer as our new chief operating officer, knowing he will bring fantastic experience and enthusiasm and a new level of vibrancy to all of our museums. During his interview, we were all impressed by his calm and thoughtful approach, his sense of fun and creativity and by everything he has achieved with our good friends at the Holburne Museum.”

Hancock said: “Bath’s museums have been central to my professional life, so stepping into this new role means a great deal. The trust’s ambition and care for its heritage really resonate with me. I’m looking forward to working closely with the teams, supporting their creativity and ensuring our museums remain welcoming, inspiring places for everyone.”

Bath Preservation Trust campaigns for and promotes "the conservation, sustainable enhancement and celebration of the unique historic built environment and amenity, green setting and global contributions of the City of Bath".

Bath is a Unesco World Heritage Site, and the only entire city in the UK afforded World Heritage Status.