National Lottery Heritage Fund sets out £1.4bn investment priorities for next three years

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced its priorities for the next three years, including support for engaging more young people, understanding climate risks, and protecting heritage considered most at risk - including museum collections.

The funding forms part of the second delivery plan for Heritage 2033, the Heritage Fund’s 10-year strategy launched in 2023.

The publication of the delivery plan comes as the UK Government continues to consult on the overall future priorities for National Lottery good cause funding.

The Heritage Fund plans to invest more than £1.4bn of National Lottery money in heritage and communities between 2026 and 2029, with funding available across every local authority area in the UK.

This will focus on projects that strengthen communities, build pride in place and create opportunities for people to connect with and care for their local heritage.

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Alongside an investment of around £20m in young people, the 2026–29 delivery plan identifies several other priorities. These include protecting heritage at risk, with around £130m earmarked for places of worship, historic ships and museum collections; developing heritage skills and employment and volunteering opportunities; and bringing heritage assets back into productive use through initiatives such as Heritage Enterprise grants.

The Heritage Fund also plans to support heritage organisations to become more resilient and financially sustainable, while strengthening understanding of climate risks and helping organisations take practical action to protect heritage from their impacts.

Communities

Community engagement will remain central to the Heritage Fund's approach. The funding body says applicants will be encouraged to work with communities from the earliest stages of developing projects, ensuring that local priorities, stories and aspirations shape the work.

Around 95% of the Heritage Fund’s grant decisions are currently made by teams and committees living and working in the nation or area where projects are based. The organisation says this helps ensure decisions take account of local knowledge and priorities.

The new delivery plan also highlights plans to develop partnerships with organisations that can help the Heritage Fund reach more communities, co-design projects and direct funding towards areas where it can have the greatest impact.

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The funder says its strategy will remain adaptable as the needs of heritage organisations and communities evolve, with the new plan informed by feedback from applicants and partners.

Simplifying the funding application process is another priority for the Heritage Fund, which says it will continue to improve its grant application system, making its processes clearer, more accessible and easier to navigate.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the new plan responds to feedback received during the first three years of Heritage 2033.

“Over the next three years, we will invest £1.4bn in heritage projects that reflect the ambitions of communities and places across the UK,” she said.

“Our enhanced support for children and young people, alongside our commitment to backing innovative projects that create volunteering, employment and training opportunities, is made possible thanks to National Lottery players and the outstanding projects and partners we work with.”

Building on Heritage 2033

Since Heritage 2033 launched, the Heritage Fund has supported more than 1,750 projects, investing £885m raised by National Lottery players.

This has supported projects ranging from saving heritage sites and developing skills to uncovering overlooked histories, creating opportunities for young people and supporting local economies.

The funder also launched several strategic initiatives during the first three years of the strategy. These include Heritage Places, which will invest at least £200m over 10 years to increase pride in place and strengthen connections with heritage; Landscape Connections, which will provide at least £150m for landscapes; and Nature Towns and Cities, a £15m partnership programme focused on improving urban green spaces. A further £15m has been announced through the Places of Worship initiative to support strategic projects addressing the challenges facing places of worship.