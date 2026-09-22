The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has acquired 58 artworks from collector Charlie Nairn.

The items were allocated through the HM Government Acceptance in Lieu scheme, which is administered by Arts Council England. A selection of the artworks is currently on display at NGS’s Modern One gallery in Edinburgh.

The acquisition, which includes paintings and drawings, features work by Scottish artists such as William McCance, James Cowie, Edward Baird and William Crosbie.

“It’s a delight to know that these paintings and drawings, which I’ve known for so many years, are now being looked after by the National Galleries of Scotland for the benefit of the public,” said Nairn. “My love of art began early and developed through encounters with some terrific artists and individuals, both abroad and here in Scotland.”

Lucy Askew, the head of modern and contemporary art and chief curator at NGS, said: “This extraordinary gift to the people of Scotland significantly enhances how we can show and share the work of an important group of artists. We are incredibly grateful to HM Government and to Charlie Nairn for enabling these wonderful works to join the national art collection here in Scotland where they can be enjoyed by visitors and contribute to further research into modern Scottish and British history of art.”

Charlie Nairn was born in Perthshire where he still lives, dividing his time with a home in the south of France. After studying at McGill University in Montreal, Nairn became assistant to Scottish photographer Oscar Marzoroli and subsequently went on to work for Granada TV. His paternal family were late 19th century Kirkcaldy industrialists and Nairn grew up with a love of art, instilled by his father and other family members. He began collecting Scottish art in the 1980s, partly at the encouragement of Oscar and his wife Anne Marzoroli, the sculptor who taught at the Glasgow School of Art.

NGS has three Edinburgh galleries – the National, Modern and Portrait. Its collection, which comprises more than 130,000 works, ranges from works by Botticelli, Titian and Van Gogh to modern art by figures such as Joan Eardley and Jasleen Kaur.

In 2024-25, NGS attracted 2.63 million visitors across its three galleries.