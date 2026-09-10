Georgia Butters has been appointed as the head of Stonehenge Unesco World Heritage Site, which is managed by English Heritage.

Butters has been with English Heritage for almost 10 years, starting out as head of operations for Cornwall before becoming head of historic properties for Devon and Cornwall. More recently, she has been the client lead on two major capital projects in Cornwall, Tintagel Castle and Pendennis Castle.

In a post on LinkedIn, Butters said: "Delighted to report that I have been appointed as the new head of Stonehenge. It's a fabulous site with an equally fabulous team so although I will be sad to say goodbye to Cornwall, I am really excited about this next chapter."

Butters begins her new role as English Heritage works towards creating a new learning centre at the Wiltshire neolithic site, which is due to open in early 2027.

The charity welcomes about 60,000 pupils a year to Stonehenge, including 48,000 on free school trips and 12,000 on expert-led discovery visits, but says its current facilities cannot meet rising demand.

Its new learning centre, which will feature sustainable and accessible spaces, will sit alongside the recently opened Neolithic Classroom, an immersive space built by volunteers using historically authentic construction methods.

Stonehenge is currently recruiting volunteers to help with its Winter Solstice celebrations on 21 December 2026, the shortest day of the year. Thousands gather for the occasion every year to watch the sunrise through the iconic stone circle.