Bletchley Park has launched a voluntary redundancy programme in a bid to reduce its workforce by 12% and reduce its annual costs by about £500,000.

The codebreaking heritage site in Buckinghamshire currently employs 105 paid staff, 86 of whom are full-time. The voluntary redundancy programme is expected to last several weeks, with compulsory redundancies on the table if there is not sufficient take-up.

The independent trust that runs the 25-acre site said it is currently forecast to make a loss in 2026. Having “exhausted other significant cost-saving options”, it is now looking to reduce staff costs.

The museum, which includes an Edwardian manor as well as buildings constructed during the second world war, gets the majority of its income from visitors and receives no public funding for day-to-day work. Admission is £25.87 for adults with concessions offered to local residents, while annual membership costs between £62 and £105 and includes unlimited access.

In a statement, the trust said that, like many heritage attractions, it has experienced lower visitor numbers in a “challenging economic environment”, resulting in reduced income.

The trust’s most recent annual report and accounts, dated to 31 December 2025, show it welcomed 222,100 visitors in 2025 and about 222,000 in 2024 – below its pre-pandemic peak of about 280,000 general visitors.

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The report warned of a “slowdown” in visitor numbers, which it attributed to the cost-of-living crisis, and concluded that despite 120% growth in corporate hire and membership and an end-of-year surplus of £166,750, this was not enough to “support the longer-term needs” of the site.

In response to voluntary redundancy programme, Standen said: “Acting now gives us the best opportunity to create a sustainable organisation for the future and to reduce the risk of having to make further significant changes in the years ahead.”

He added: “This is a difficult decision because the strength of Bletchley Park has always been its people. We have an outstanding team, and I am immensely grateful for everything they have done to make Bletchley Park the successful museum and heritage attraction it is today.

“The visitor attraction and heritage sector is operating in a very challenging economic environment. We have worked hard to reduce costs and increase income without affecting our people, but we have now reached the point where further action is necessary.”

Bletchley Park plans to continue to ongoing major capital projects, including two significant new exhibitions that are expected to open in 2028 and 2029.