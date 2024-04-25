Campaigners seek clarity on future of Buxton Museum & Art Gallery

Campaigners are organising a public event in June to mark one year since the sudden closure of Buxton Museum & Art Gallery (BMAG) after dry rot was discovered in the Peak Buildings where the museum is housed.

Vision Buxton and the Civic Association, which have launched a petition to save the museum, say there has been a lack of clarity and transparency from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) on its plans for institution’s future.

The petition warns that the museum could be at risk of permanent closure as the council is facing a £33m deficit and spending freeze this year.

Vision Buxton chairman Roddie MacLean said recently: "We can't let the museum become a thing of the past.

"The museum is so much more than just a building and, as a town, we should come together to demand progress so that this important resource is not allowed to be lost."

MacLean said an alternative space should be found to display the museum’s collections while the future of the building is determined.

More than 4,000 people have so far signed the petition, which states: “DCC needs to know how strongly local people feel about BMAG and that doing nothing is not an acceptable option. Whether it reopens in Peak Buildings, or moves to another venue, BMAG must reopen.”

A spokesperson for the council told Museums Journal that it is “committed to providing a museum in Buxton”.

The spokesperson said: “The structural building problems in Peak Buildings, where the museum service is based, have unfortunately meant that the museum has had to temporarily close to the public.

“A detailed assessment of the extent of the dry rot in the building is now underway, which will give us a clear understanding of the extent of structural damage and then inform our forward strategy for the building.

“Meanwhile, in case a move should be necessary, the museum team are working hard to prepare collections, and to develop an interim service that will see the staff and artefacts out in the community whilst the gallery spaces are closed.”

The council said it would take time to identity an alternative space for the museum. The spokesperson said: “The museum collections include well over 40,000 artefacts and artworks, so finding space that can house a collection of this size, as well as exhibition and gallery space, is challenging.

“A number of options for relocating the museum elsewhere in the town have been, and continue to be, considered, but this process is complex, and it will take time to find the right solution with the appropriate conditions in which to preserve our varied range of collections.

“We are keen to work with the people of Buxton to ensure that the museum service remains an asset for the town and will be sharing our plans once they are further developed.”

Council leader Barry Lewis said: “We are fully committed to the museum in Buxton, we’re committed to finding temporary and alternative venues in and around Buxton, and work is underway to display the amazing objects and art we have there.

“I have been clear on the issues raised by Vision Buxton and the Civic Association, including on the points put forward in the petition. It would be better to expend their energies working with us to secure the future of the collections in the town and safeguarding the 40,000 objects.

“Communication is a two-way street and we’ve always been happy to talk to local groups about the issues we are facing with regards to the museum and art gallery. We’ve also been clear all along this was never going to be an overnight process.

“To fully understand the dry rot problems, to find alternative venues, and given our budget pressures, to find the resources to display appropriately some of the many items the museum holds is a challenge. We also want to secure the long-term future of the museum in the town and want to fully involve the town in this.

“In my role as cabinet member which covers culture and tourism, and as an archaeologist by profession who has worked in or with museums here and overseas, I am absolutely committed to the purpose and role of museums in society and our communities.

“The value of Buxton Museum is immeasurable to local people, visitors to Buxton, our great county and to wider humanity. We’re working with our local councillors, with the MP Robert Largan and with High Peak Borough Council to find venues and the resources required.

“I’ve worked tirelessly with officers and councillors to ensure we meet this challenge, and will continue to do so.

“Everything Vision Buxton and the Civic Association want is everything we’re working towards. I hope this is clear enough and the groups involved can re-divert their energies more constructively.”

Vision Buxton has been contacted for a response.