Nicholas Cullinan named director of the British Museum

Nicholas Cullinan has been named the new director of the British Museum after a tumultuous year for the Bloomsbury institution.

Cullinan, an art historian who has led the National Portrait Gallery since 2015, was appointed to the role following the unanimous approval of the board of trustees and agreement of prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Cullinan takes over from interim director Mark Jones, who came out of retirement to steer the museum through its recent theft scandal, which led to the resignations of former director Hartwig Fischer and deputy director Jonathan Williams.

During his tenure at the National Portrait Gallery, Cullinan oversaw the most significant redevelopment in the institution’s history. The gallery reopened in 2023 following a three-year closure, with a complete rehang of the collection and a refurbishment that increased public space by a fifth.

He also led on an innovative international collaboration with the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to co-acquire the Portrait of Mai (c. 1776) by Joshua Reynolds, which was the largest-ever acquisition by the gallery and one of the largest in the UK.

Prior to that, Cullinan was a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and Tate Modern in London.

He holds a PhD in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art in London and sits on several boards, including Chatsworth House Trust. He has published extensively and lectured internationally.

Cullinan will join the British Museum in the summer.

George Osborne, chair of the British Museum, said: “The trustees chose Nicholas Cullinan as the new director of the British Museum because he brings proven leadership today and great potential for tomorrow.

“He has shown his capacity as director of the National Portrait Gallery to oversee both a major physical renovation and a compelling renewal of purpose in a way that doesn’t take sides, but brings people together - and won universal acclaim.

“We believe he can achieve this, and more, on the bigger scale of the British Museum as we undertake a once-in-a-generation redevelopment. In doing so he can build on the solid foundations laid by Mark Jones, to whom we owe a huge debt of gratitude for stepping into the breach last year.

“I could not be more thrilled for Nick and more excited for us as we enter this new chapter in the long story of the British Museum with confidence, and back on the front foot.”

Cullinan said: “One of the greatest museums in the world, it is an honour to become the next director of the British Museum. I look forward to joining its wonderful and dedicated staff and to work with its hugely impressive board in leading it into a new chapter.

“This will encompass the most significant transformations, both architectural and intellectual, happening in any museum globally, to continue making the British Museum the most engaged and collaborative it can be.

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessors, most recently Sir Mark Jones, and look forward to building on their extraordinary achievements. Leading the remarkable transformation of the National Portrait Gallery over the last decade with its wonderful trustees, staff and supporters has been the honour of a lifetime and I can’t imagine a better challenge or opportunity to build on that than collectively reimagining the British Museum for the widest possible audience and future generations.”