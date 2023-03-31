National Portrait Gallery and Getty to share ownership of Reynolds portrait

London’s National Portrait Gallery and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles have announced plans to jointly acquire the Joshua Reynolds masterpiece, Portrait of Mai (Omai) (c.1776), describing the partnership as a “new model of international collaboration”.

The UK Government recently extended an export bar to give the gallery more time to raise the £50m needed to acquire the painting, which is in private ownership and has not been publicly displayed since 2005. The work is considered to be Reynolds’ finest portrait, representing a pivotal point in art history. It depicts Omai, the first Polynesian to visit Britain.

The deal follows long-term discussion and planning by the partners, who intend to share the work for public exhibition, research and conservation care. The two institutions intend to enter a joint ownership agreement, and the public will be able to view the work free of charge in both locations.

“We are delighted to announce an innovative and exciting strategic partnership with Getty to hopefully become co-owners of Sir Joshua Reynolds’ majestic Portrait of Mai and a joint endeavour to advance scholarship and understanding of the fascinating and complex themes the work embodies,” said Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery.

“The portrait is unique in both British and world culture and yet has never been in a museum collection: now it has the potential to be in two, one facing the Pacific from where Mai came, and the other only yards from Reynolds’ studio, where it was painted. For the gallery it is important that this outstanding portrait is for the UK public, and we will share it with other institutions across the country.

“This is a painting that should belong to all of us and we know it will mean a great deal to our combined audiences, locally, nationally and globally. We would like to thank the owner of Portrait of Mai for working with us so collaboratively and all those who have donated so far, for making this painting within our reach.”

Katherine E Fleming, CEO of the J Paul Getty Trust, said: “Getty, which strives to identify new models for thinking about and sharing cultural heritage, is delighted by this opportunity to participate in an innovative approach to ownership – one that maximises accessibility and viewability while placing Portrait of Mai in a rich and multi-faceted transatlantic context.”